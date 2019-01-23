Police Blotter, Jan. 24

Jan. 15, 8:04 a.m.

Officers received a report that a man was walking from Lake Mead and was picked up by a passerby. He told the driver that he had been kidnapped.

Jan. 15, 11:46 a.m.

Officers received a report that the lids on a dumpster had been chained down because people kept going in it, dragging items out and putting them in the parking lot. They were also dragging items to a nearby vacant field. The caller was worried about the mess eventually drawing complaints for litter and rodents. The caller also requested extra patrol.

Jan. 15, 6:14 p.m.

Officers received a report that a toy hauler had been stolen that day or the day before. They recovered a motorcycle that had been in it but not the trailer.

Jan. 16. 1:57 a.m.

Dispatch received a report from a man in custody who said he had pain in his pinkie finger. It was from a previous injury.

Jan. 16, 5:33 p.m.

A woman told the police that there five to seven juveniles with a scooter and a longboard who were gathering in a dark area. She said it looked like they may be getting ready to fight. She said she honked her horn and told them to knock it off, and they started to move toward a playground area. She said they may still be planning the fight.

Jan. 17, 9 p.m.

A man came to the police station and asked if there was anything he could do about his upstairs neighbors who were possibly making drugs.

Jan. 18, 11:25 a.m.

A woman called the police and said she had received a call from the IRS saying it needed all her money. She said she had gone to the bank and taken all her money out as they told her to do. She wanted to speak to an officer about the call.

Jan. 18, 9:33 p.m.

A woman called and said a loud noise was coming from her kitchen and she was afraid something was going to break. She wanted to talk to an officer about what to do since no one in management would help her. Dispatch said she seemed frightened and kept asking to speak to an officer.

Jan. 19, 3:57 a.m.

Dispatch received a call from someone who hung up. When they called back, the man said he was fine and eating breakfast. Then he hung up.

Jan 19, 1:05 p.m.

A woman called the police and said she and her sister had tried to turn their cats into the animal shelter because they couldn’t care for them. She said the animal control officer was verbally abusing them, saying they are cowards and liars. They requested officers to stand by. Officers responded and spoke with the animal control supervisor who said there was no more room for the animals and they couldn’t leave them but the owners still tried to. The cats were returned to them and they said they would file a complaint with the city.

Jan. 20, 10:54 a.m.

Someone called the police to complain about a neighbor’s noisy yard ornament.

Jan. 20, 3:41 p.m.

A woman called and reported that someone was looking through windows at residences near her unit.

Jan. 21, 3:34 a.m.

Officers received a report of burglary at a business. They responded and saw the front door had been broken and opened.

Jan. 21, 11:52 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of some dirt bikers racing back and forth on the street and the drivers were making obscene gestures.

Jan. 21, 11:39 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man in a portable toilet who was yelling and screaming. He had a walker.