Police Blotter, Jan. 23

Jan. 14, 4:44 a.m.

Officers received a report of three people who were going through the trash. They responded and determined one of the them had two outstanding warrants.

Jan. 14, 12:40 p.m.

A woman called and said she needed the woman who was feeding animals trespassed from her property. The caller was advised to post no trespassing signs and try to get a picture of the woman and the sign the next time she saw her.

Jan. 14, 3:24 p.m.

Officers received a report of a vehicle that was speeding. It also had two juveniles who were screaming from the sunroof.

Jan. 15, 10:20 p.m.

Someone called and said some people were yelling at each other about a parking spot. The caller said it had been happening for more than 10 minutes. Officers responded five minutes later and determined that the people involved had settled the issue.

Jan. 16, 12:05 p.m.

A man came into the police station and said he was worried that people at an address were chopping up jet skis because he kept finding parts in a dumpster.

Jan. 16, 1:42 p.m.

Dispatch received a 911 call from someone who pushed the wrong button when attempting to play music on the phone for a sleeping baby.

Jan. 16, 3:17 p.m.

A woman came into the police station and said she found a crack pipe inside a home she had just bought. She said she also had questions about possible drug residue inside the home.

Jan. 16, 6:50 p.m.

Officers received a report from someone who was inside a trailer that was on private property. The caller said it sounded like two people were having intercourse outside of it.

Jan. 16, 8:31 p.m.

A woman called and said a 16-year-old girl had pulled a butcher knife on her 13-year-old daughter. She said her daughter’s hands were cut. She declined medical attention and said it wasn’t needed because they had cleaned up the injury.

Jan. 17, 8:21 a.m.

Someone who was at Bootleg Canyon called the police and reported smoke billowing from the right of the historic airport hangar. Officers responded and determined the smoke was coming from the train.

Jan. 18, 5:58 a.m.

A woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend had thrown her around. She also said there might be a gun at the residence. Five minutes later she requested medical assistance but then stopped talking because she was hiding in a closet. Officers responded and detained the man.

Jan. 18, 6:10 p.m.

A man called and said someone in a copper orange-colored vehicle tried to get his 4-year-old daughter into the vehicle.

Jan. 18, 10:10 p.m.

A woman called and said several people were locked in her son’s room and would not come out. She said they were also known drug users. Officers responded and they were trespassed.

Jan. 19, 12:33 p.m.

Officers received a report that a man had been camping in a parking spot in front of a business. They responded and determined the homeless man was not camping. He said he was stopping and taking a break.

Jan. 19, 1:23 p.m.

The fire department received a call that there was smoke coming from an alley. Officers also responded and determined a resident was burning leaves in a fire pit.

Jan. 19, 6 p.m.

Officers received a report of a green SUV that made a U-turn after swerving all over the road. The back windshield of the vehicle was broken and had plywood on it. They determined the driver was under the influence of narcotics.