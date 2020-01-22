60°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Police Blotter, Jan. 23

By Boulder City Review
January 22, 2020 - 2:39 pm
 

Jan. 14, 4:44 a.m.

Officers received a report of three people who were going through the trash. They responded and determined one of the them had two outstanding warrants.

Jan. 14, 12:40 p.m.

A woman called and said she needed the woman who was feeding animals trespassed from her property. The caller was advised to post no trespassing signs and try to get a picture of the woman and the sign the next time she saw her.

Jan. 14, 3:24 p.m.

Officers received a report of a vehicle that was speeding. It also had two juveniles who were screaming from the sunroof.

Jan. 15, 10:20 p.m.

Someone called and said some people were yelling at each other about a parking spot. The caller said it had been happening for more than 10 minutes. Officers responded five minutes later and determined that the people involved had settled the issue.

Jan. 16, 12:05 p.m.

A man came into the police station and said he was worried that people at an address were chopping up jet skis because he kept finding parts in a dumpster.

Jan. 16, 1:42 p.m.

Dispatch received a 911 call from someone who pushed the wrong button when attempting to play music on the phone for a sleeping baby.

Jan. 16, 3:17 p.m.

A woman came into the police station and said she found a crack pipe inside a home she had just bought. She said she also had questions about possible drug residue inside the home.

Jan. 16, 6:50 p.m.

Officers received a report from someone who was inside a trailer that was on private property. The caller said it sounded like two people were having intercourse outside of it.

Jan. 16, 8:31 p.m.

A woman called and said a 16-year-old girl had pulled a butcher knife on her 13-year-old daughter. She said her daughter’s hands were cut. She declined medical attention and said it wasn’t needed because they had cleaned up the injury.

Jan. 17, 8:21 a.m.

Someone who was at Bootleg Canyon called the police and reported smoke billowing from the right of the historic airport hangar. Officers responded and determined the smoke was coming from the train.

Jan. 18, 5:58 a.m.

A woman called to report that her ex-boyfriend had thrown her around. She also said there might be a gun at the residence. Five minutes later she requested medical assistance but then stopped talking because she was hiding in a closet. Officers responded and detained the man.

Jan. 18, 6:10 p.m.

A man called and said someone in a copper orange-colored vehicle tried to get his 4-year-old daughter into the vehicle.

Jan. 18, 10:10 p.m.

A woman called and said several people were locked in her son’s room and would not come out. She said they were also known drug users. Officers responded and they were trespassed.

Jan. 19, 12:33 p.m.

Officers received a report that a man had been camping in a parking spot in front of a business. They responded and determined the homeless man was not camping. He said he was stopping and taking a break.

Jan. 19, 1:23 p.m.

The fire department received a call that there was smoke coming from an alley. Officers also responded and determined a resident was burning leaves in a fire pit.

Jan. 19, 6 p.m.

Officers received a report of a green SUV that made a U-turn after swerving all over the road. The back windshield of the vehicle was broken and had plywood on it. They determined the driver was under the influence of narcotics.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Glenn Feyen, right, expresses his support for chang ...
Fitration plant’s zoning unchanged — for now
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

After hearing nearly two hours of comments from community members about the importance of preserving the city’s historic artifacts, planning commissioners failed to pass a resolution that would recommend changing the zoning of a 1.92-acre parcel that houses the old water filtration plant from neighborhood commercial to government park during their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 15.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Richard Roman cleans out his cave in the hills east of R ...
Home in mine goes bust
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The abandoned mine shaft that was home to Richard Roman for the past seven years is now empty.

(Paradise Found Plaza) Pink, blue and green sherbet colors now accent the exterior of Paradise ...
Business Beat: Jack finds fairy tale ending to dream
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A Boulder City resident is fulfilling her longtime dream of opening a local child care center to care for infants through school-age children.

 
Eagle eyes keep bird count accurate
By Max Michor / RJ

When it comes to counting bald eagles, technology has to take a back seat to good old-fashioned fieldwork. At Lake Mead National Recreation Area, that means biologists, binoculars and boats.

Bullock Field is one of Boulder City's historic properties that will be evaluated in the update ...
Historic properties to be surveyed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will be able to take stock of its notable resources at no cost to residents after receiving a grant to cover the cost of updating its list of historic properties.

Boulder City Fire Department-Jan. 2020
News Briefs, Jan. 23
By Boulder City Review

New fire chief starts Monday

Regular screenings can detect cervical cancer
By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health

January is cervical health awareness month, offering an opportunity to raise awareness about how women can protect themselves from HPV (human papillomavirus) and cervical cancer. HPV is a very common infection that spreads through sexual activity, and it causes almost all cases of cervical cancer.

Tina Ransom
Child custody issues require civility
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Again this week, I will attempt to address some common issues regarding child custody. These civil issues are handled through family court and are enforced by their revision to the order or sanctions.

The 2020 Dam Short Film Festival takes place from Feb. 13-16 at the Boulder Theatre, 225 Arizon ...
Film fest gets new director
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Dam Short Film Festival is back in Boulder City with some changes for its 16th year including a new executive director.