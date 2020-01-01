50°F
News

Police Blotter, Jan. 2

By Boulder City Review
January 1, 2020 - 9:55 am
 

Dec. 24, 12:31 p.m.

Officers received a report that a female runaway returned home and her parents had a video of her doing drugs. The anonymous caller said the girl sold Xanax to another juvenile. The parents requested a medical transport to take her to the hospital to be drug tested.

Dec. 24, 3:05 p.m.

Someone called and said an English Mastiff was in danger in a backyard. The caller said the dog looked like it was dying. It was very thin and weak and not allowed inside. Officers spoke with the owner, who said the dog was 13 years old and would be going to the vet after “one last holiday.”

Dec. 25, 7:55 a.m.

A woman reported that her vehicle had been stolen while she was in Starbucks. She told the officers she had slept in it the night before and could not find her keys. She also said her small dog was inside the vehicle. As the officers were attempting to locate the vehicle, she told them she had actually been sleeping in the vehicle for four or five days. They determined drugs were involved, found the car and had the man who took it at gunpoint. Both were taken into custody and the man was transported to Clark County Detention Center. The dog had been let go and was found about 3½ hours later.

Dec. 25, 11:31 a.m.

Officers received a report that a juvenile was trying to climb over a fence into an unoccupied residence. They responded and found a second juvenile. They determined that both lived at the home and everything was fine.

Dec. 25, 1:10 p.m.

A woman called the police and said a man in a parking lot had made a “weird face” to her son. She said he acted like the man was going to slit her son’s throat and then left the scene. She also said her neighbors were drug dealers. The officers said she was being very argumentative. They said she “fired them and advised” that she was now the police. She also would not tell them her name. Officers said she was possibly drunk.

Dec. 26, 2 a.m.

Officers reported that they were out with a possible suspect from a stabbing being investigated by the Henderson Police Department. A minute later they had the suspect at gunpoint. Three people were detained and the officers contacted HPD, which arrived and took the suspect into custody. The other two people were let go.

Dec. 26, 1:36 p.m.

Officers took a man into custody for going 90 miles per hour in a 50 mile an hour zone. The driver was also not wearing a seat belt and had a child in the back seat.

Dec. 27, 6:44 a.m.

Someone reported that an electrical box in front of an apartment had blown out and was sparking. The city’s electrical department was notified. Officers shut off the main breaker, but the circuit breaker box was still smoking. The adjacent apartment was also evacuated. Twenty minutes later the fire was out and there was just some smouldering wires. About half an hour after the call, someone from the electrical department arrived and shut off power to the building.

Dec. 28, 1:37 p.m.

A man called the police and said the cables to his satellite dish had been pulled out of the side of his house. He said he wanted to speak to an officer and possibly file a report. Officers responded, but the man decided not to file a report. He requested extra patrol in the area.

Dec. 28, 6:51 p.m.

Someone reported that three juveniles were at a playground and one of them had urinated on a wall.

Dec. 29, 7:35 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone’s neighbor had a television that was playing loudly. The caller said it was an ongoing problem. Officers responded, and the man agreed to turn down the patio television and wear headphones when watching it.

Dec. 30, 6:12 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of people using fire pits in a park and on the sidewalk. They responded, and the controlled fire pits were moved a proper location with the park. All parties were cooperative.

Clarification, Jan. 2
Clarification, Jan. 2
By Boulder City Review

The story about St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s proposed healing center in the Dec. 26 issue may have left the impression that the program will be the only one in the area to assist victims of sex trafficking. It will be the first residential facility of its kind.

Police Blotter, Dec. 26
By Boulder City Review

Dec. 17, 8:44 a.m.