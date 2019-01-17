Police Blotter, Jan. 17

Jan. 8, 9:52 a.m.

A man called the police and said he went to work at 7:30 a.m., and when he came out his 2006 Nissan Sentra was gone.

Jan. 8, 3:48 p.m.

Officers received a report of several syringes near a tree. They responded and found eight syringes and disposed of them.

Jan. 8, 9:59 p.m.

A man called the police and said his wife was receiving texts containing pictures of kids and a gun from an unknown number.

Jan. 9, 1:45 p.m.

A man called and said he thought he had a spinal aneurysm caused by cocaine use. He said he last used it at 2 a.m. and the classic signs are a headache and he had a headache.

Jan. 9, 2:59 p.m.

Officers received a report of an elderly man lying on the ground who seemed like he couldn’t get up.

Jan. 9, 4:06 p.m.

Officers received a report of a large group of kids who were throwing things at cars.

Jan. 11, 12:48 a.m.

A man called the police and said while he was in bed he heard a door shut and then his alarm went off. Officers responded and found the residence to be clear.

Jan. 11, 11 a.m.

Officers received a report of a woman going through someone’s trash and hiding in the bushes.

Jan. 12, 10:49 a.m.

Officers received a report of baby that had been crying all night. The caller said normally a man and woman live at that location but this morning there had been a number of men coming in and out of the apartment. Officers responded and determined there was no emergency.

Jan. 12, 12:02 p.m.

A man called the police and said he had questions about how to secure a weapon so he could go to the dam.

Jan. 12, 4:02 p.m.

A woman came into the police station to speak to an officer about her 14-year-old and 12-year-old sons who were fighting in the car.

Jan. 12, 11:31 p.m.

Officers responded to a smoke alarm and found something smoldering in a clothes hamper. They put the fire out and there were no more hazards at that time.

Jan. 13, 3:47 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man urinating on the side of the road.

Jan. 13, 5:09 p.m.

A man contacted the police and said he had drone footage of homeless camps in the area and he wanted an officer to look at it.

Jan. 14, 12:35 a.m.

A man called and said another man grabbed him at the gym. He said the man was half naked and in the shower.

Jan. 14, 7:09 a.m.

Officers received a report from a Realtor who drove by an empty home but the lights were on and a strange vehicle was parked nearby. Officers checked the house and said it did not look like anyone was gaining access to it. They determined the vehicle was actually parked at another address.

Jan. 14, 9:25 a.m.

A woman called the police and wanted to speak to an officer about her 14-year-old grandson who was getting vapes purchased for him by adults. An officer told her it was illegal for an adult to purchase that for her grandson. She said she would confront the person doing it.

Jan. 14, 11:34 a.m.

A woman called and wanted to discuss a piece of construction material that had hit her vehicle.