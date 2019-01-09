Police Blotter, Jan. 10

Jan. 1, 10:38 a.m.

A person called from Utah saying he can see on his camera two men with hoodies running in his backyard. Upon investigation, officers learned it was two men from a landscaping company with leaf blowers.

Jan. 1, 3:36 p.m.

Officers received a report of a three-car accident on southbound U.S. Highway 95 at Silverline Road. A small truck with a trailer and a small sedan were involved and blocking traffic. One person was bleeding. Emergency medical personnel were called, and victims were transported to Saint Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus.

Jan. 1, 10:27 p.m.

A person called about a male neighbor on Rawhide Road who was outside screaming, pounding on his truck and was possibly intoxicated. Officers learned the man was distraught over a failed relationship.

Jan. 2, 2:55 p.m.

A person found a small duffel bag in a park with a puppy inside. Officers determined that the bag was a travel carrier for the dog and it appeared to have been left behind. While on scene, the dog’s owner flagged the officer down, and the dog was returned.

Jan. 2, 3:56 p.m.

Officers received a report about two men with tool boxes and wearing gloves getting out of a white van on Highland Court. They met with the homeowner and learned the men were appliance repairers.

Jan. 2, 11:04 p.m.

Officers were flagged down by a resident about a lost golden retriever named Ben that was wearing a plaid collar.

Jan. 3, 3:41 a.m.

Officers received a call about an accident that turned out to be a tire blowout. They assisted with the tire change.

Jan. 3, 1:03 p.m.

Officers found two men setting up a camp just below the parking lot at the animal shelter. The subjects were warned about camping within the city limits. They packed up their belongings and headed to Arizona.

Jan. 3, 3:36 p.m.

The constable, who was serving an eviction notice, called to have a turtle in a tank picked up.

Jan. 4, 12:39 p.m.

An employee of Boulder Dam Credit Union called about two men in front of the business selling Trump T-shirts. The employee didn’t believe they had a business license and wanted them off the property.

Jan. 4, 1:39 p.m.

Officers were called about a dozen sheep in the roadway.

Jan. 4, 5:21 p.m.

Officers were called about two men who went into a bathroom for a long time. When they came out, needles were found in the restroom.

Jan. 4, 9:16 p.m.

Officers cited a driver for traveling 103 mph in a 75 mph zone and not having proof of insurance.

Jan. 5, 7:50 a.m.

Officers were advised that a company had repossessed a gray 2015 Nissan Sentra and the owner was not aware the car had been picked up.

Jan. 5, 9:30 p.m.

A person called about finding a box of garage door openers and was concerned they might be used to open garage doors. The box was secured by officers.

Jan. 5, 10:20 a.m.

Officers were called about a large sinkhole in the middle or the road. It appears to have been caused by water. An officer remained on scene to provide traffic control.

Jan. 5, 11:14 a.m.

The repossession agent called and said the company had the wrong car and the one they had was being returned.

Jan. 5, 1:15 p.m.

Officers were asked to be on the lookout for a red SUV with two people inside who had been breaking into vehicles near the trailhead of the Historic Railroad Trail. More than $25,000 in cash and a designer bag had been taken from one vehicle. The information was passed on to the National Park Service.

Jan. 5, 1:39 p.m.

A National Park Service employee called to advise officers that workers, while near the Historic Railroad Trail, heard shots near the Alan Bible Visitor Center at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The caller wanted to know if the department had received any calls.

Jan. 5, 3:36 p.m.

A woman called to report that her neighbor parks in front of her home, preventing her from parking her two cars there. The neighbor does this because it bothers her. She said it is an ongoing problem. The neighbor eventually moves the car and she can move hers, but it is inconvenient. Officers spoke with both parties and advised them not to park in front of each other’s residences.

Jan. 5, 4:16 p.m.

A person came into the department lobby stating that when he went to the Department of Motor Vehicles to get a new copy of his title he was told he could not get one because there was a lien on the vehicle. He was told to call the company that had the lien and follow up to determine who had used his vehicle as collateral on a loan to prove a crime had been committed.

Jan. 5, 11:46 p.m.

A woman called and said that a woman outside her apartment was yelling for someone and throwing rocks at her window. The caller does not know the woman. Officers spoke with the woman and her friends, who said they were there to see the next-door neighbor and were throwing pennies and hit the wrong window. They agreed to call their friend instead.

Jan. 6, 9:44 a.m.

A person called about a man who was passed out behind the wheel of a car and holding a bottle of alcohol. Officers spoke with the man, who said he was waiting to go to work, was not intoxicated and the alcohol was from the previous night.

Jan. 7, 3:32 p.m.

A person called about a missing utility trailer with a loader on it that was parked near the boat parking area of the homeowners association. The caller was unsure if it had been towed and is unable to get in touch with the homeowners association.