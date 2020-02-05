66°F
Police Blotter, Feb. 6

By Boulder City Review
February 5, 2020 - 2:47 pm
 

Jan. 28, 1:52 p.m.

Officers received a report of a 55-year-old woman who was unconscious in a backyard. They responded and six minutes later she was awake and speaking to them.

Jan. 29, 7:51 a.m.

Someone called the police and said three boys had thrown rocks at the front door, which had taken paint off. An officer responded and the caller said there had been a loud bang on the door and rocks on the ground. There was also paint chipped off the door in five or six spots. The video doorbell had not picked up the incident.

Jan. 29, 12:56 p.m.

A woman came into the police station and said $800 had been stolen from her daughter’s purse during a party they had hosted over the weekend.

Jan. 29, 3:04 p.m.

Officers received a report that two children were making out at the tennis courts. The caller said it was a boy and a girl and one of them looked like an eighth-grader.

Jan. 30, 12:13 p.m.

A woman called the police and said a tree trimming company was next door and throwing wood chips all over her driveway and her $60,000 vehicle. Officers advised her to use nonemergency phone line for this type of call. They found no damage to her vehicle and the wood chips had been cleared out of her driveway.

Jan. 30, 2:14 p.m.

A man called and said he was in a dispute with this girlfriend. He said he was disabled, was being evicted and she had locked his cane in her car and would not give it to him. Officers responded and the man was given his cane. He told officers he just did not want to ask his girlfriend for it.

Jan. 31, 6:44 p.m.

A man called to report seeing a young man jump over a wall onto someone’s property. Officers made contact with the residents and determined everything was fine because the young man lived there.

Feb. 1, 1:42 a.m.

An officer was out with a male juvenile at Del Prado Park. He was cited for being out after curfew and in the park after hours. He was released into the custody of his mom.

Feb. 1, 4:24 p.m.

Someone came into the police station to speak to an officer about how to become a sheriff.

Feb. 1, 11:21 p.m.

Officers received a report of approximately five gun shots from a small caliber pistol. Officers responded and warned the subjects about using fireworks and open fire.

Feb. 2, 6:31 p.m.

A man called to report that some of his neighbors had egged his house. He said he only heard it, had not seen anyone and would check his cameras. Officers responded and determined it was an ongoing neighbor dispute. The subject who egged the house was warned and not cited because there was no damage to the paint on the house.

Feb. 3, 9:02 a.m.

Officers received a request for a welfare check on a teenage boy who was sitting by himself at a corner. The caller said he looked sad. An officer responded and the boy said he was fine. He said he was homeschooled and headed back home.

Feb. 3, 4:33 p.m.

Officers received a report of a woman in shorts who was walking and carrying a baby. The caller said it looked like she was not dressed to be outside. Officers responded and found her. She was OK and back at an apartment.

