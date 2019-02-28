Police Blotter, Feb. 28

Feb. 19, 1:38 a.m.

A woman called the police and said there was a dog on the balcony. She said she was upset because it was outside in the cold. Officers responded and said the dog appeared to be wearing a coat and have shelter.

Feb. 19, 2:59 p.m.

Officers received a report of someone lying on the ground and taking pictures of people’s backyards.

Feb. 20, 10:09 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man who had left a business and said he was bleeding out. An hour later, officers located the man who said he had been battered by his father’s girlfriend. He did not want to press charges and refused medical transport to the hospital by the fire department.

Feb. 21, 7:17 a.m.

A woman called the police and said she had returned from a three week vacation and noticed the breaker on her water heater was missing. Officers responded and determined that she had been mistaken. They flipped the breaker on the main break box, and the water started heating up.

Feb. 22, 12:12 a.m.

Officers received a report of someone in an apartment who had been banging on walls and using power tools for approximately an hour. The caller wanted them to quiet down.

Feb. 22, 1:09 p.m.

Officers received a report of smoke but no fire. They responded and determined that the smoke was possibly from the train.

Feb. 22, 5:26 p.m.

Officers received a report of some electrical wires that had come down in an alley. The wires were not sparking. They determined that the wire was wrapped around other electrical wire and dangling approximately five feet from the ground. They stayed there until the electrical department arrived.

Feb. 23, 6:26 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a man was walking around vehicles and looking into them. He was also staring at the people walking by.

Feb. 24, 7:55 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone threw wine bottles at another person. The bottles missed the person because the other person was trying to break the window.

Feb. 25, 9:28 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a mother smacking her son. His right eye was red and swollen. The caller said they did not know where the crime had been committed, but that the boy was currently at school in Henderson. Officers later determined the crime had happened in Boulder City and were on their way to the school to talk to the boy.

Feb. 25, 11:29 a.m.

Someone reported there was a small rattlesnake in the backyard. The snake was captured to be released in the desert.