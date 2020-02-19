Police Blotter, Feb. 20

Feb. 11, 10:08 a.m.

A man came into the police station to report that metal stakes had been found in his yard three times this month.

Feb. 11, 10:57 a.m.

Officers received a report that someone had left a shotgun in a case at the front of a pawn shop. They secured the gun and booked it in at the station.

Feb. 11, 5:08 p.m.

A woman called to report that her cellphone had been taken about 30 minutes ago from outside of her home. She said she had left it on the back of her brother’s pickup and then he drove off. The phone had a tracking system and she said it was last located in Henderson.

Feb. 12, 12:26 a.m.

Officers pulled over a driver, who then requested medical assistance telling them she was pregnant. She told officers she was having abdominal pain and was high risk in her pregnancy, which wasn’t that far along. Officers said the woman was very uncooperative and refused to take a field sobriety test. About 20 minutes later, she took a breath test that showed her blood alcohol level to be well above the legal limit. She was transported to the Henderson jail.

Feb. 12, 7:42 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a man was shoplifting inside of a store. The caller said the man had stolen beer and was drinking it. Officers responded and found the man. He had two beers and one was halfway finished. He was detained and taken to Henderson jail.

Feb. 13, 7:19 a.m.

Officers received a report that a Great Dane was running around loose on a golf course. Two minutes later they spoke to the owner, who agreed to keep the dog off the course.

Feb. 13, 8:56 a.m.

Officers received a report of smoke billowing out of a storm drain. Officers responded and found a faint smell of a fire but no smoke. They put one person into custody for trespassing and having drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 14, 1:29 p.m.

Someone came into the police station and said they needed to watch out because the hotel would be shot up.

Feb. 14, 2:45 p.m.

Officers received a report that several juveniles were trying to break into the old boys and girls club building.

Feb. 15, 11:38 a.m.

A man called the police and said there was drug paraphernalia and marijuana seeds in a grassy area at a park. Officers responded and determined the paraphernalia was broken. They took all the items to the station.

Feb. 15, 11:30 p.m.

A man called and said someone had knocked on his door but he didn’t answer. Then he heard glass breaking at the unit below him. A woman also called and said she was home alone and someone had just thrown a rock at her back window.

Feb. 16, 8:57 a.m.

Officers received a report that a man was living in a tent and it was causing issues with the neighbors because they didn’t want him staying there. They responded and warned the man about camping in the neighborhood. The man left.

Feb. 16, 5:57 p.m.

Officers received a report that a man was yelling at his son and that he had grabbed him and thrown him inside their home. They responded and determined it was a situation of parental discipline. There had been no hitting and there were no injuries.