55°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Police Blotter, Feb. 20

By Boulder City Review
February 19, 2020 - 2:53 pm
 

Feb. 11, 10:08 a.m.

A man came into the police station to report that metal stakes had been found in his yard three times this month.

Feb. 11, 10:57 a.m.

Officers received a report that someone had left a shotgun in a case at the front of a pawn shop. They secured the gun and booked it in at the station.

Feb. 11, 5:08 p.m.

A woman called to report that her cellphone had been taken about 30 minutes ago from outside of her home. She said she had left it on the back of her brother’s pickup and then he drove off. The phone had a tracking system and she said it was last located in Henderson.

Feb. 12, 12:26 a.m.

Officers pulled over a driver, who then requested medical assistance telling them she was pregnant. She told officers she was having abdominal pain and was high risk in her pregnancy, which wasn’t that far along. Officers said the woman was very uncooperative and refused to take a field sobriety test. About 20 minutes later, she took a breath test that showed her blood alcohol level to be well above the legal limit. She was transported to the Henderson jail.

Feb. 12, 7:42 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a man was shoplifting inside of a store. The caller said the man had stolen beer and was drinking it. Officers responded and found the man. He had two beers and one was halfway finished. He was detained and taken to Henderson jail.

Feb. 13, 7:19 a.m.

Officers received a report that a Great Dane was running around loose on a golf course. Two minutes later they spoke to the owner, who agreed to keep the dog off the course.

Feb. 13, 8:56 a.m.

Officers received a report of smoke billowing out of a storm drain. Officers responded and found a faint smell of a fire but no smoke. They put one person into custody for trespassing and having drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 14, 1:29 p.m.

Someone came into the police station and said they needed to watch out because the hotel would be shot up.

Feb. 14, 2:45 p.m.

Officers received a report that several juveniles were trying to break into the old boys and girls club building.

Feb. 15, 11:38 a.m.

A man called the police and said there was drug paraphernalia and marijuana seeds in a grassy area at a park. Officers responded and determined the paraphernalia was broken. They took all the items to the station.

Feb. 15, 11:30 p.m.

A man called and said someone had knocked on his door but he didn’t answer. Then he heard glass breaking at the unit below him. A woman also called and said she was home alone and someone had just thrown a rock at her back window.

Feb. 16, 8:57 a.m.

Officers received a report that a man was living in a tent and it was causing issues with the neighbors because they didn’t want him staying there. They responded and warned the man about camping in the neighborhood. The man left.

Feb. 16, 5:57 p.m.

Officers received a report that a man was yelling at his son and that he had grabbed him and thrown him inside their home. They responded and determined it was a situation of parental discipline. There had been no hitting and there were no injuries.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Robert Fahnestock, owner of BFE LLC, has filed a comp ...
Aiport fuel provider files complaint against city
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

An operator at the Boulder City Municipal Airport has filed a complaint in District Court against the city and the Fire Department for not permitting him to dispense fuel from what he believes is a mobile tender.

The city has drafted a financial plan to raise funds to repair or replace the municipal pool, w ...
Plan to save funds for pool, repairs drafted
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A new funding plan recently drafted by city staff may allow Boulder City residents to enjoy a new or upgraded pool without having to pay more taxes.

(Boulder City) The city's proposed 2021 fiscal year utility budget is $37.7 million, which incl ...
Council gets first look at budget
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 is about $3.5 million more than last year because of several capital improvement projects tentatively scheduled for next year.

(Metropolitan Police Department) Donald Shapiro
News Briefs, Feb. 20
By Boulder City Review

Presidential caucus on Saturday

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Residents fill council chambers at Tuesday's, Feb. ...
Land under filtration plant now designated ‘park’
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city property housing the former water filtration plant, Reflections Park and the community gardens is now officially zoned as a park.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Judy Hoskins blows out the candles on ...
City to draft ballot questions
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council approved having staff move forward with drafting three ballot questions for the pool after talking in circles about the topic for almost an hour.

Tina Ransom
Moves complicate visitation, custody issues
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

This week I continue on the topic of child custody and some common issues. In almost all states, the relocating parent is required to make a proposed visitation schedule, including the times and places for visitation with the noncustodial parent in the new location. Often this includes extended access times during major holidays, spring breaks and summer months.

(Boulder City) This homeless camp is one of 11 that Boulder City Police found in the desert bet ...
Scope of homeless issue surprises staff
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The homeless issue in Boulder City is bigger than one man living in a mine shaft, according to recent reports from staff.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Sydney Hamilton from Stantec presents details of a ...
Council hears alternative uses for city buildings
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s long-awaited facility survey has been published and the public will have a chance to provide input about it in the near future.