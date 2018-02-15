Police Blotter, Feb. 15

Feb. 6, 6:41 p.m.

A caller reported that the house next door was on fire. Two minutes later officers arrived and found that the shed in the backyard and connected to the house was on fire. The homeowner said that everyone was out of the house, and it as unknown how the fire started. An officer observed smoke coming from the vents, and it looked like the fire was actually in the attic. A second fire alarm went out, and Henderson Fire Department came to assist. Approximately 24 minutes after the call came in, the fire was put out.

Feb. 7, 3:32 p.m.

Officers stopped a man who had been seen standing in the middle of the road. He told officers that he was just thinking.

Feb. 7, 6:09 p.m.

A caller reported that a car was stopped, and there was a child lying in the road with someone.

Feb. 8, 12:21 p.m.

Officers received a report that barrels of oil had been dumped at a solar site, and a HazMat team had been called in to clean it up. The caller wanted a report done on the illegal dumping.

Feb. 8, 2:03 p.m.

Animal control was called in to check on a “cat hoarding situation.”

Feb. 8, 3:39 p.m.

A caller reported that someone had been hit by a car. An ambulance was dispatched three minutes later and found the man conscious and breathing. He was still on the ground and responding appropriately.

Feb. 9, 1:10 p.m.

Officers received a report that an animal was stuck on a roof. Fourteen minutes later the cat was removed from the roof and taken to the animal shelter.

Feb. 10, 9:38 a.m.

Officers received a report about possible drugs on a bench. When they arrived, they found the subject was rolling tobacco cigarettes.

Feb. 10, 11:24 a.m.

A caller reported that a house had broken windows and there was a platform so someone could climb in and out of them. The house was thought to be vacant. Officers arrived 11 minutes later and found that someone was installing new windows.

Feb. 10, 11:52 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a 15-year-old boy who was missing after getting into a big fight with his younger brother. Eleven minutes later he was found.

Feb. 10, 12:30 p.m.

A caller reported that someone had flipped an all-terrain vehicle. The driver was still on the ground. An ambulance was dispatched and found the 33-year-old man bleeding from his head. Mercy Air was put on standby.

Feb. 10, 1:50 p.m.

An ambulance responded to another accident with an all-terrain vehicle. This one involved a 55-year-old getting injured on the dry lake bed.

Feb. 11, 3:49 a.m.

An officer stopped a speeder, who said he thought it was a 75 mile per hour zone and asked if he could have a warning because it was Sunday. He also asked the officer what he was doing out on a Sunday because he had never seen an officer in Boulder City on a Sunday. He also threw gum from his driver’s seat onto the parking lot during the traffic stop. The officer clocked him going 82 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Feb. 11, 4:39 p.m.

Officers responded to call from the hospital about a man in the emergency room who had shrapnel in his arm from a shooting. He was shooting in the desert with some friends and a round ricocheted off a rock, striking him in the forearm.

Feb. 12, 5:49 p.m.

Officers received a report that a house had been broken into sometime during the day. The back window was broken, and a television, guns and some knives were taken.

Feb. 12. 10:48 p.m.

Officers responded to call at the hospital that a man in the emergency room came in with a gunshot wound to his left hand.