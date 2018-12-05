Police Blotter, Dec. 6

Nov. 27, 3:13 p.m.

Someone called the police and requested extra patrol because a group of about 10 juveniles were harassing children.

Nov. 27, 3:30 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone’s 11-year-old stepson was missing. Officers learned he was with his father. He had picked him up from school without telling the boy’s mom. Both were confirmed to be in Las Vegas. The issue was referred to family court.

Nov. 27, 9:17 p.m.

Officers received a report that a residence had been broken into. When they arrived, they discovered that a gun and some jewelry had been taken.

Nov. 28, 1:30 p.m.

A man came into the police station to speak with an officer about people in the neighborhood who were making noises that made him fear for his life.

Nov. 28, 2:53 p.m.

Officers received a report of a intoxicated man who was in a store, opening food and trying to eat it. He then tried to leave in a car. The manager was attempting to stall him. Nine minutes later, the man got into his mother’s car and left.

Nov. 28, 5:10 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man wearing a hat and glasses who appeared to be watching girls. Officers responded and found the vehicle unoccupied.

Nov. 29, 8:03 a.m.

Officers received a report that someone gave a drive-thru nine counterfeit $1 bills.

Nov. 29, 9:19 a.m.

A man reported that someone was stealing copper from his job site. The man was wearing khaki pants, a camouflage coat and had an arm load of copper wire.

Nov. 29, 10:38 p.m.

Dispatch received a 911 call. It turned out to be a child who had been hitting buttons on the phone and did not know it would call 911.

Dec. 1, 2:59 p.m.

A woman called the police and said people were yelling at her and her husband about having horses. They would not leave them alone. She also told the police her husband was openly carrying a gun. A man who was accused of yelling at them called the police to advise them of the situation. He said horses were not allowed at Bootleg Canyon and the man had his hand on his gun when he was talking to them. Officers responded and advised all parties of the laws and regulations for the trails in the area. The parties were separated and went on their way.

Dec. 2, 9:54 a.m.

Officers received a report that guns had been taken from a residence sometime in the previous week.

Dec. 2, 12:39 p.m.

Officers received a report that several sheep appeared ready to cross the street. Thirteen minutes later they heard that a herd of sheep were blocking Pacifica Way. They were not on the roadway but on the inside of the wash about 100 feet from the truck route. Officers responded about 20 minutes after the first call and did not see any sheep on the roadway.

Dec. 3, 9:01 a.m.

A woman called the police and said there was a strong odor of gas and smoke coming from her wall. All the occupants were leaving the residence and there was no visual sign of smoke, flames or injuries. Thirteen minutes later, officers were looking for the source of the smells.