52°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
News

Police Blotter, Dec. 5

By Boulder City Review
December 4, 2019 - 3:32 pm
 

Nov. 26, 3:52 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of some juveniles on the roof of the bathroom at the pool. They were jumping up and down. They told the officers that another juvenile on a bike had ridden through and thrown one of their shoes on the roof. They did not know who that juvenile was. They said they went on the roof to get the shoe, but one of them had become too scared to come back down.

Nov. 26, 7:07 p.m.

Someone called the police and said someone was in front of the high school pointing lasers at people who drove by. An officer spoke with a juvenile in the area and told him to stop. Almost an hour later, officers received another report of a juvenile with a laser. They responded and one of the juveniles flashed a laser at the officer. Almost 20 minutes later, the juvenile’s mother was on scene.

Nov. 27, 7:17 a.m.

A 14-year-old boy called reporting that his mom and her boyfriend were arguing. The boyfriend was armed with a knife. The boy said he was calling from the bathroom where he was locked in and he could here his mom being hit. Nine minutes later the officers had one of the people at gunpoint and deployed a Taser.

Nov. 28, 11:09 a.m.

Officers received a report of a domestic family disturbance. A man and a woman were in the kitchen arguing. The man had a kitchen knife because he was cutting the turkey. Officers responded and determined it was just a verbal altercation about who should cook the turkey. The woman said she felt picked on due to the disagreement. She left the residence voluntarily.

Nov. 28, 9:48 p.m.

A man called the police and said he noticed his “heating contraption” spit out a large flame and a big plume of smoke when it was turned on outside. He said he did not smell smoke from inside his house but was not sure what was going on with it. He said he was afraid of starting a fire if it wasn’t looked at or fixed.

Nov. 29, 9:48 a.m.

Officers received a report of a ratchet strap in the middle of an intersection causing a road hazard. Two minutes later they responded and removed a large tow strap from the street.

Nov. 29, 10 a.m.

Someone called the police and said a man’s voice could be heard yelling and that a woman also lived at that location. Officers responded and the man said it was a misunderstanding. He was yelling and swearing at himself.

Nov. 30, 12 p.m.

Officers received a report a large gray dog that was loose and not friendly. The caller could not get close to it. Officers responded and were able to get the dog back into the residence. During that process, the dog charged the officers several times. The owner was cited for not having it on a leash.

Nov. 30, 4:40 p.m.

A woman called and said she heard four guns shots that sounded like a 9 mm or .22. Officers responded and found out that some people were holding a birthday party and had simulated cannon fire with Roman candles.

Dec. 1, 7:10 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was sleeping inside the post office.

Dec. 2, 5:16 p.m.

A woman called the police and said there were two teenagers smoking marijuana in her garage. She said they cursed at her when she confronted them. She smelled the marijuana but had not seen them smoking it. Officers told her to contact them again if she witnessed them smoking it.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Holiday season kicks off
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The holiday season officially starts today in Boulder City, and with it come several long-standing traditions throughout the weekend.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The gift shop at the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum ...
Museum transforming gift shop into exhibit space
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

More changes have come to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum, as it is adding a new exhibit and moving its gift store.

Councilman Warren Harhay, who died Oct. 22, will be remembered at an informal reception from 3- ...
Councilman to be remembered at reception
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Members of the community are invited to share their memories of the late Councilman Warren Harhay during an informal reception his family is hosting Sunday, Dec. 8, afternoon.

News Briefs, Dec. 5
ByBoulder City Review

City property vandalized

Outbreak of lung injury associated with vaping
By Boulder City Hospital

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, state and local health departments, and other clinical and public health partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of e-cigarette, or vaping, product-use-associated lung injury. As of Nov. 5, 39 deaths have been confirmed in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

Tina Ransom
Contest prizes dont require payments
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Plenty of contests are run by reputable marketers and nonprofits, but every day people lose thousands of dollars to prize scams.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Richard Roman relaxes on his bed while living in a forme ...
Mine-ful existence: Man transforms abandoned shaft into personal Shangri-La
By Briana Erickson / RJ

Richard Roman lives by few rules. But one he made up himself: When you’re in hell, move a few ZIP codes away and make your own heaven. His heaven is a simple life at a surprisingly cozy encampment in an abandoned mine shaft above Boulder City, just 26 miles southeast of the glitzy and glamorous city that wore him out.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Business owners in Red Mountain Plaza have joined w ...
Business Beat: Local merchants support Smalll Business Saturday
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Among the many things Boulder City is known for is its unique and quaint business community. And after the hustle and bustle of preparing and serving a family feast for Thanksgiving and braving the crowds for Black Friday holiday shopping, the city’s merchants are offering a welcome respite as they mark Small Business Saturday.