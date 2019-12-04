Police Blotter, Dec. 5

Nov. 26, 3:52 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of some juveniles on the roof of the bathroom at the pool. They were jumping up and down. They told the officers that another juvenile on a bike had ridden through and thrown one of their shoes on the roof. They did not know who that juvenile was. They said they went on the roof to get the shoe, but one of them had become too scared to come back down.

Nov. 26, 7:07 p.m.

Someone called the police and said someone was in front of the high school pointing lasers at people who drove by. An officer spoke with a juvenile in the area and told him to stop. Almost an hour later, officers received another report of a juvenile with a laser. They responded and one of the juveniles flashed a laser at the officer. Almost 20 minutes later, the juvenile’s mother was on scene.

Nov. 27, 7:17 a.m.

A 14-year-old boy called reporting that his mom and her boyfriend were arguing. The boyfriend was armed with a knife. The boy said he was calling from the bathroom where he was locked in and he could here his mom being hit. Nine minutes later the officers had one of the people at gunpoint and deployed a Taser.

Nov. 28, 11:09 a.m.

Officers received a report of a domestic family disturbance. A man and a woman were in the kitchen arguing. The man had a kitchen knife because he was cutting the turkey. Officers responded and determined it was just a verbal altercation about who should cook the turkey. The woman said she felt picked on due to the disagreement. She left the residence voluntarily.

Nov. 28, 9:48 p.m.

A man called the police and said he noticed his “heating contraption” spit out a large flame and a big plume of smoke when it was turned on outside. He said he did not smell smoke from inside his house but was not sure what was going on with it. He said he was afraid of starting a fire if it wasn’t looked at or fixed.

Nov. 29, 9:48 a.m.

Officers received a report of a ratchet strap in the middle of an intersection causing a road hazard. Two minutes later they responded and removed a large tow strap from the street.

Nov. 29, 10 a.m.

Someone called the police and said a man’s voice could be heard yelling and that a woman also lived at that location. Officers responded and the man said it was a misunderstanding. He was yelling and swearing at himself.

Nov. 30, 12 p.m.

Officers received a report a large gray dog that was loose and not friendly. The caller could not get close to it. Officers responded and were able to get the dog back into the residence. During that process, the dog charged the officers several times. The owner was cited for not having it on a leash.

Nov. 30, 4:40 p.m.

A woman called and said she heard four guns shots that sounded like a 9 mm or .22. Officers responded and found out that some people were holding a birthday party and had simulated cannon fire with Roman candles.

Dec. 1, 7:10 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who was sleeping inside the post office.

Dec. 2, 5:16 p.m.

A woman called the police and said there were two teenagers smoking marijuana in her garage. She said they cursed at her when she confronted them. She smelled the marijuana but had not seen them smoking it. Officers told her to contact them again if she witnessed them smoking it.