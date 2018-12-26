Police Blotter, Dec. 27

Dec. 18, 12:58 p.m.

Officers received a report that a dog was chasing a group of sheep.

Dec. 18, 7:23 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of burglary. A side light by the door had been broken and it appeared that items in the house had been gone through.

Dec. 19, 2:22 p.m.

A woman came into the police station to ask officers where she could use a metal detector in town.

Dec. 19, 6:58 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a male neighbor had come to a residence and tried to buy marijuana. Now he was cussing and screaming. He was possibly intoxicated or on drugs.

Dec. 20, 3:12 p.m.

Officers received a report that a female passenger in a car was screaming “It’s mine. It’s mine.” The vehicle was pulled over and noticed that a white object had flown out of the passenger side door. They responded and put a man in custody for failure to register.

Dec. 21, 7:50 a.m.

Officers received a report that a 12-year-old boy had been left at a gas station approximately 30 minutes earlier. He was using the restroom while his family purchased gas. He did not know his parents’ new cellphone number. The manager of the gas station had attempted to contact them through Facebook but had received no response. The boy was taken to the police station while officers attempted to locate his parents. About an hour and a half later, Child Protective Services was notified and en route. At approximately 10 a.m., the manager called and said the juvenile’s mom had contacted her and was going to pick up her son. At 2 p.m., CPS took custody of four juveniles.

Dec. 21, 1:39 p.m.

A man from out of state called and said he was worried about his brother, who had called him from a fast food restaurant in town and did not sound right. The man said his brother told him he could see dinosaurs. Officers investigated and determined the man was fine. The dinosaurs he saw were statues across the street.

Dec. 21, 8:14 p.m.

A man called the police and said his front gate had been plowed down, a vehicle was missing, two windows had been smashed out in the building and the back door was wide open. Officers responded and determined there had been forced entry. No fingerprints were recovered from the crime scene.

Dec. 24, 10:31 a.m.

A woman called the police and said one of her employees had struck a co-worker, who had just beaten up his mother who was also a co-worker. The victim was at Boulder City Hospital. Officers responded and found out the suspect had struck the co-worker with a vehicle. They contacted Nye County, Nevada Highway Patrol and Metropolitan Police Department to help locate the suspect.

Dec. 24, 6:43 p.m.

Officers received a report that someone’s neighbor had been firing a BB gun for three days. They made contact with the neighbor and learned the 9-year-old son had been firing off a cap gun. The parents were cooperative.

Dec. 25, 12:57 p.m.

Officers received a report that five or six juveniles were walking on the road and carrying a long pipe. It was possible they were lifting up manhole covers and walking onto private yards and property.