Police Blotter, Dec. 26

Dec. 17, 8:44 a.m.

Officers visited an active homeless camp near a wash and told the subject he had until the following morning to have the camp cleared out.

Dec. 17, 11:02 a.m.

Officers helped a traveling with a fire inside the wheel well of a vehicle. Once the fire was extinguished, the vehicle was pushed to the side of the road. The two people traveling in the vehicle were to be taken from the area by Nevada Highway Patrol.

Dec. 17, 10:09 p.m.

A caller reported a white sports utility vehicle traveling north in the southbound lane at mile marker 15 on Interstate 11. The wrong-way driver was not seen when officers arrived.

Dec. 18, 8:20 a.m.

Officers were called to the scene of an accident involving a car hitting a building.

Dec. 18, 5:52 p.m.

Officers were called to assist a woman who was trying to remove items from a home she once shared with a man. She has a temporary protective order against him. The woman said she was supposed to have her items removed before 5 p.m. when the man was expected to return home, but her friend did not arrive to assist. The man was told not to damage her property. The woman was escorted off the property and told not to return without being accompanied by the constable.

Dec. 19, 12:35 p.m.

A person came into the police station to report that a Bluetooth speaker and telephone charger had been taken off a school bus the person had been driving.

Dec. 19, 3:10 p.m.

A caller reported that three elementary school age boys were fighting and throwing rocks at an apartment complex near the municipal pool. Upon arrival, the boys told officers they were play wrestling and not throwing rocks.

Dec. 20, 6:57 a.m.

A caller reported seeing a man wearing a black hoodie and black hat with a child’s bike trailer filled with items. The suspect was riding the bike up and down the street, and the caller believes the items were stolen.

Dec. 20, 12:45 p.m.

A caller reported there were sheep on U.S. Highway 93.

Dec. 20, 1:18 p.m.

A caller reported there were six juveniles playing in the road in front of a school. One boy, wearing a white sweatshirt, was laying in the road.

Dec. 21, 8:50 a.m.

A man called to complain about off-road motorcycles in the desert behind his home that had been making a lot of noise for the past hour. Officers did not see anything in the area.

Dec. 21, 5:34 p.m.

Officers received a call about a man about 55-60 years old who was wearing a black jacket and had luggage with him. He was yelling obscenities.

Dec. 21, 8:57 p.m.

A man called to report his neighbor, who has been blasting his television on his back porch. This has been an ongoing issue.

Dec. 22, 10:28 a.m.

Officers received a call about a suspicious man in a leather jacket, black jeans and army boots who has been smoking and walking around a house where the residents were not present.

Dec. 22, 2:20 p.m.

Officers receive a report that a 2013 travel trailer had been stolen. Drag marks were seen on the scene.

Dec. 23, 10:06 a.m.

Officers receive a report of a man yelling and screaming obscenities in front of a fitness center. Upon talking to the man, officers learned he was screaming because of pain in his leg and he promised to quiet down.

Dec. 23: 1:11 p.m.

A woman called to report that she believes she saw the trailer that had been reported stolen in the desert about 1 mile from Rosie’s Den in Arizona. At 5:59 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety reported the trailer was the one reported stolen and notified the owner.

Dec. 23, 8:38 p.m.

A thin man in a red shirt was trying to flag down someone stating he had been in an accident and had rolled his vehicle. A tow service was dispatched to pull the vehicle out of the ditch. A family member was en route to assist the man.