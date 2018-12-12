Police Blotter, Dec. 13

Dec. 4, 10:54 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man sleeping in the children’s slide area of a playground. He appeared to be homeless and was preventing children from playing there. They learned he was a landscaper who was using the slide as a shield from the wind.

Dec. 4, 5:28 p.m.

Officers received a report that a teacher assaulted someone’s 10-year-old son. They took the information and advised the parent to contact the school officer.

Dec. 4, 10:03 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man standing outside of a girl’s room and looking in the window. He was wearing a dark hoodie and white shoes.

Dec. 5, 9:34 a.m.

A man came to the police station to file a missing persons report for his wife. She had last been seen at her office the day before at noon and had left her car there. He said he would check at her office and then go to Metropolitan Police Department to file a report. Five days later he returned to the police department and said he had found his wife dead in a Las Vegas hospital.

Dec. 5, 4:10 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her 12-year-old son did not meet up with his friends after school. She was on her way to the house and said her friend told her there was no answer there. Thirteen minutes later she reported that he was home.

Dec. 5, 5:59 p.m.

The animal control supervisor advised that two people threatened to kick in the door at the shelter and beat up the staff members. The supervisor requested extra patrol during the night hours.

Dec. 6, 10:50 a.m.

A man called the police and said he was herding sheep back from the roadway while he was on his bike. There were six of them and he said he couldn’t do it all by himself. Dispatch contacted the animal control officer, who was going to send help.

Dec. 6, 10:51 a.m.

Officers received a report of burglary. A girl said two men jumped her fence. Her dad saw them and when she went out to look they ran away. Officers responded to the call and found evidence of forced entry and the house appeared to have been rummaged through. They determined that a semiautomatic gun was missing. Almost half an hour later, officers found the suspects and the girl and her father positively identified them.

Dec. 6, 3:06 p.m.

Officers received a report of two juveniles dressed all in black and running under power lines who looked liked they were holding rifles. They spoke with them and learned they had air rifle guns. Officers advised them not to use them in residential areas.

Dec. 7, 11:04 p.m.

Someone reported that a man had walked into a restaurant carrying an ax on his belt. A few minutes later, he walked out yelling and made his way down the street.

Dec. 8, 12:55 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her house was bugged. She said she didn’t want more officers coming to her house. They told her she couldn’t make a phone report and would have to come to the station or have officers come to her house to make a report. She said she would think about it and didn’t want to do either at that time.

Dec. 8, 3:53 p.m.

A woman called the police and said she hit two people with her vehicle. They had not been in the crosswalk. Officers responded and discovered there were minor injuries. The driver was cited.

Dec. 9, 11:25 a.m.

Officers received a report of people standing in the middle of the road causing traffic problems.

Dec. 10, 7:21 a.m.

A woman called the police and said she saw a man who may have been breaking in because “he was doing something with a window” on the second floor. She said he told her he was trying to a remove the window to replace it because it had been damaged the night before. Officers responded and said he appeared to be doing a repair.

Dec. 10, 2:44 p.m.

A bus driver called the police and said it looked like two people in a parked vehicle at the park were using drugs. Officers responded and one man said he was waiting to play horseshoes. They also found that the man driving the car did not have a license. They warned the other man, the owner of the vehicle, because he allowed him to drive and knew he did not have a drivers license.