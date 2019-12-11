Police Blotter, Dec. 12

Dec. 3, 10:31 a.m.

Officers received a report that someone had threatened a staff member with a kitchen carving knife. The victim was transported to the hospital; officers would follow up there.

Dec. 3, 1:37 p.m.

Officers received a report of an elderly man who was swearing, yelling at people and threatening them.

Dec. 4, 3:33 p.m.

Officers received a report of man who was drinking and driving with a child in the backseat of the car. The caller said the man also smelled like alcohol and was drinking from a bottle in a paper bag.

Dec. 5, 11:05 a.m.

The general manager of a motel called and said that a man and woman who been kicked out the night before were back in the front lobby of the business. They were refusing to pay for the damages they did to the room.

Dec. 5, 3:15 p.m.

A man called the police and said a man was sitting on a shopping cart and holding onto a tree. He was yelling and screaming obscenities and was possibly intoxicated.

Dec. 5, 4:45 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a large amount of blood near a bus stop. They found out it was from a dog attack that had occurred there earlier.

Dec. 6, 7:01 a.m.

A man called and said he saw a trailer in front of a residence that looked like one he had seen on the news. He said it didn’t have a license plate and there were bars on the lights. Officers responded and determined the trailer was part of a “festive mobile display.”

Dec. 6, 7:52 a.m.

Someone called the police and said some residents had moved several people into the backyard shed. They had tried to start a bonfire the night before. The caller expressed concern about the possibility of space heaters being in the shed. Officers responded and determined the resident had turned the shed into small living quarters. They said code enforcement needed to be notified.

Dec. 6, 4:37 p.m.

A woman came into the police station and reported that an object that had been thrown over a wall had hit her vehicle while she was driving by. She said she believed there was no “ill intent” but she did want the officers to make contact with the residents she thought had caused the damage.

Dec. 7, 11:42 a.m.

Officers received a report of three juveniles, 2 to 6 years old, who were unattended in a car near a pharmacy drive-thru. The caller stayed with the vehicle until the officers arrived about six minutes later.

Dec. 7, 8:40 p.m.

A woman called 911 and said there was someone on the roof. She did not offer a description of the person, but she did say it wasn’t Santa Claus and that “she is reading her dictionary.” The officer said the woman became “extremely irate.” They determined she had a history of making calls like this. Officers checked her property and found nothing wrong.

Dec. 8, 12:37 p.m.

Officers received a report of two juveniles who appeared to be breaking windows at a home.

Dec. 9, 2:42 a.m.

A woman called and said she was involved in a verbal altercation with an intoxicated man. She said he tried to break her thumb. Officers responded and determined she had no visible marks on her or injuries. They advised her on the temporary protective order process. The man was gone when they arrived and they were unable to locate him.

Dec. 9, 8:41 p.m.

A man came into the police station to speak about “an angry wife.” Officers responded and determined the man had a mark on his face and a bloody lip. He did not want to press charges.