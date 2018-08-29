Police Blotter, Aug. 30

Aug. 21, 9:03 a.m.

Officers received a report that a dump truck had taken down several power lines. About nine minutes later, officers had the electrical department respond because the wires were live. The fire department also responded.

Aug. 21, 10:04 a.m.

Officers received a report that a man was inside of a dumpster and his feet had bandages all over them. They were hanging out of the dumpster.

Aug. 21, 3:35 p.m.

Officers received a report that a 10-year-old boy named Brandon never made it to school. He usually walked there. Officers made contact with the library, but he was not there or in the parks.

Aug. 21, 3:53 p.m.

A caller was concerned about a large red bag that had been sitting out all day and asked for an officer to check it out. Six minutes later an officer responded and determined it was an artificial Christmas tree.

Aug. 21, 5:40 p.m.

A woman called the police and said her daughter had received a text from a friend who told her that her ex-boyfriend was going to bring a knife to Garrett Junior High School the next day and kill everyone. Officers went to the residence to speak with him but no one was home.

Aug. 22, 4:08 a.m.

Officers responded to a burglary at a jewelry store. When they arrived, they found the door open and a smashed window. There was also broken glass in the back. They determined someone had kicked in the back door.

Aug. 22, 3:34 p.m.

Officers warned a male driver about parking in the middle of the street. They told him that “even if he is an Uber driver waiting for someone to come out” he cannot park there. They directed to him to a nearby street with open parking spots.

Aug. 23, 11:40 a.m.

Officers received a report of man who was in his underwear and changing clothes outside near a pickup truck. It was near a house that had recently been broken into. Officers responded and did not find anyone.

Aug. 23, 7:13 p.m.

The fire department received a call about a fire in the bedroom of a home. Six minutes later everyone was safely out of the house. About 35 minutes later, the fire was out and the subjects were back in the house.

Aug. 23, 11:07 p.m.

A woman called the police and said someone was coming into her house through the doggy door. She said the living room lights were on and they hadn’t been before. She also reported that the dogs were in the kennel. About 11 minutes later, officers determined that she and her dogs were the only ones in the house.

Aug. 24, 9:58 a.m.

Officers responded to a single vehicle accident in which an 18-year-old male was hurt. He was complaining of back and right shoulder pain and had a possible broken finger. There was also a female victim with possible neck injuries. The accident was turned over to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Aug. 24, 9:23 p.m.

A caller reported that there were multiple cars and juveniles who might be drinking in the area. Officers responded and found approximately 20-30 juveniles. Those that had not been drinking were told to leave; the others had to wait for their parents.

Aug. 25, 7:13 a.m.

Officers received a report that water had been stolen by a white water truck with Sunstate on the cab.

Aug. 26, 7:15 a.m.

Officers received a report that someone’s daughter had crawled through the dog door and stayed the night. She left about 10 minutes before the call was made, and a male was with her.

Aug. 26, 2:26 p.m.

A caller reported that a diamondback rattlesnake was in the kitchen. About 12 minutes later, the officers determined it was a gopher snake and had it in custody.

Aug. 27, 3 a.m.

Officers received a report of the railroad crossing sign going off. Two minutes later, they found Yucca Street blocked and the gate’s bells and lights going off. A car had been sitting there for more than 20 minutes. Twenty-five minutes later, the gate opened up.