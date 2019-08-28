Police Blotter, Aug. 29

Aug. 20, 12:47 a.m.

A man called the police and said his neighbor woke him and was in his bed. He needed help getting him out. Officers responded and found nobody in the house with the man.

Aug. 20, 2:32 p.m.

A man called the police and said $500 and 120 pills had been taken from his house the day before.

Aug. 20, 6:19 p.m.

Officers received a report of a woman and male juvenile who were walking into the desert, carrying a large black bag and a shovel. The caller said it looked like they wanted to bury something. They responded and saw them digging near a white vehicle. They determined they were trying to get the vehicle out of the desert.

Aug. 21, 7:58 a.m.

Someone called the police and said a back bedroom window was broken and the screen was out at a house that was for sale. Officers responded and found water bottles and cigarettes inside the house. The homeowner’s representative estimated the damage to be $800 and wanted to press charges.

Aug. 22, 2:25 p.m.

Officers responded to a fire at an apartment complex. The balcony was on fire and there were smoke and flames. Less than an hour later, the fire was under control and the Red Cross was notified to help the displaced families.

Aug. 23, 9:13 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man lying on the ground near the front of a vehicle on the driver’s side. The caller thought the vehicle matched the description of one in involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 15 at Russell Road in Las Vegas. Nevada Highway Patrol was contacted and en route.

Aug. 23, 11:39 a.m.

Someone called the police and reported two black Lamborghinis were driving more than 100 mph. Both drivers were taken into custody for reckless driving. They were then given citations Boulder City Justice Court.

Aug. 23, 5:39 p.m.

A man called and was transferred to dispatch. He told them he was dehydrated and had possibly been bitten by a spider. The line was disconnected before they could get more information from him.

Aug. 23, 10:20 p.m.

A woman called the police and said people in the unit below her were either blasting instrumental music or had a band in there. They were also yelling and she couldn’t sleep.

Aug. 24, 8:22 a.m.

A man said he found a metal stake in his pool and thinks his neighbor is throwing them in there. This was the second time he had found one in his pool. He said he wanted the item to be information only.

Aug. 24, 12:49 p.m.

Animal Control received a report of a rattlesnake in someone’s front yard that was eating a rabbit. The officer took the snake and relocated it.

Aug. 24, 4:32 p.m.

Officers received a report that four people were pushing an El Camino into the Albertsons parking lot.

Aug. 25, 12:56 p.m.

A “very angry” man called the police and said there were two male juveniles on the roof. One was skateboarding and the other was filming and scraping up the roof tiles. Officers responded and found six juveniles on the roof. They contacted the parents, who said they would talk to the realty company to have the kids clean the building.

Aug. 25, 3:02 p.m.

Someone called 911 and immediately hung up. Dispatch called the man who said his dog had stepped on his phone.

Aug. 26, 6:04 p.m.

A man called the police and said he thought he had a stolen motorcycle on his property. He called back two minutes later and canceled the call because he found the owner.