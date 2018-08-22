Police Blotter, Aug. 23

Aug. 14, 7:28 a.m.

A man came into the police department and asked to get his knives back from evidence.

Aug. 14, 3:19 p.m.

Officers received a report of someone’s grandson, who ran out of his classroom. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and had a shark backpack. Officers attempted to locate him while the boy’s grandfather checked at the homes of friends before meeting an officer at his residence. Approximately 35 minutes later the boy was found. He had taken the bus home and was found when it arrived at his house.

Aug. 15, 8 a.m.

Officers received a report of a naked woman who was hanging from a balcony and yelling obscenities. Officers trespassed the woman.

Aug. 15, 9:48 a.m.

A man called the police and said someone tried to break into his home. Officers found that the someone had cut a small circle in a window of an empty rental home, which looked like it had been done with a window cutter. It did not look like the person entered the residence. The man wanted the information noted in case there were similar occurrences.

Aug. 16, 1 a.m.

Officers received a report of two subjects who appeared to be stripping wires. They became hostile when the caller went outside.

Aug. 16, 10:52 a.m.

Officers warned a driver who had parked about “4 feet from the curbline” about proper parking in the city. Vehicles should be parked within 18 inches from the curbline.

Aug. 16, 12:33 p.m.

A woman called and said her brother was running around in the front yard in his underwear. She said he was under the influence of narcotics.

Aug. 16, 1:18 p.m.

Officers received a report that a grocery bag full of IDs, passports and a ladies purse had been found outside a business. The caller requested an officer come pick it up.

Aug. 17, 8:32 a.m.

A woman came to the police station and reported that some jewelry had been stolen during her move at the beginning of August. She said her grandmother’s wedding ring as stolen as well as two other rings.

Aug. 17, 2:59 p.m.

Officers received a report of a female juvenile who looked to be lost. About 13 minutes later officers walked the juvenile home and left her with her babysitter.

Aug. 17, 3:43 p.m.

A woman called and said she is an attorney who is “very smart.” She said earlier in the morning her dog started barking like never before. She said she heard the back gate rattling, a car idling and there were people trying to break into her carport where she has a large number of Teslas. She said there was access to the back door and master bedroom window where “they intended to kill her and her family.” She told officers she knows that “everyone knows that they have a home-based business and they could only be breaking in to mean them harm.” She did not know who was out and did not have any pictures of videos of them. She said she called the police now because her husband was going on a trip, and she did not want him to miss it. She was too scared to leave the house.

Aug. 18, 3:30 a.m.

Officers received a report that someone in a white SUV two houses up from the caller had been revving the engine for the past 20 minutes, which was abnormal for this neighbor.

Aug. 18, 7:12 p.m.

Officers received a report of someone riding a bike while carrying a box.

Aug. 18, 10:19 p.m.

A woman called the police and reported that juveniles in a pickup truck were throwing water balloons at cars. She said a water balloon had hit her car as she was driving. Officers received another report that the juveniles were throwing rocks at cars.

Aug. 19, 2:38 a.m.

A woman called and said a man was on her front porch, ringing her door bell and wouldn’t leave. Officers found that the man was at the wrong residence and made contact with the correct one. They confirmed he had made it to that home.

Aug. 19, 8:22 p.m.

Officers received a report that water in a urinal in a men’s restroom was “flowing all over.” Officers contacted public works and were able to turn off the water.

Aug. 20, 8:44 a.m.

Officers received a report that a man was handing out orange juice and muffins before school. They learned a local pastor was handing out the items as a service to the community.