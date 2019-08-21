Police Blotter, Aug. 22

Aug. 13, 1:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a call about a car on fire in front of a house. There were flames inside and outside of it, and it was smoking. Twelve minutes later water was on the fire.

Aug. 14, 11:50 a.m.

Officers received a report of a toolbox with $300-$500 of tools inside it that had been stolen out of a vehicle the night before. The caller just wanted it noted and did not want to file a report.

Aug. 14, 1:01 p.m.

A woman called the police and said a neighbor had been messing with her phone and pictures. She wanted an officer to check it out. She told the officers that her neighbor locked her phone and had a gun. She also said he walks back and forth with it in his residence and stands in his window and looks at her.

Aug. 14, 6:05 p.m.

Someone called the police and reported that there were two dog legs in the driveway between the garage and the trailer. Officers responded and said they were actually from a feral cat that had possibly been taken by a coyote. They would discard of the parts. Two hours, the caller contacted them again and said the rest of the cat had been found. An officer was requested to dispose of it.

Aug. 15, 10:23 p.m.

A woman called the police and said a dog on the east side of her building barks all night long. She did not know the exact location. Officers said she was very persistent in saying this was an ongoing issue. Officers responded and could not hear any dogs in the area.

Aug. 16 8:38 p.m.

Officers received a report of someone whose phone was being hacked by a neighbor. They investigated and found no evidence of any audio or video surveillance.

Aug. 17, 7:35 a.m.

Officers received a report of a white vehicle near the soccer fields that was hitting every curb as it was driving. They responded and found no damage on the vehicle. The driver said she had not seen the roundabout.

Aug. 17, 2:38 p.m.

A man called the police and said toxic fumes were coming from a business and they were making him ill.

Aug. 17, 3 p.m.

Officers received several reports of a tractor-trailer that had jackknifed and was blocking two lanes. They responded and found out it wasn’t an accident. The truck was pulling too large of a load and had broken down. The drivers were waiting for another truck to come.

Aug. 18, 10:14 a.m.

Someone called the police and said there was a man in a wheelchair without a shirt on. The caller was concerned the man would lose control and go into traffic. Officers responded and determined the man was OK.

Aug. 19, 8:15 a.m.

Officers responded to a burglary. A homeowner had returned home and discovered a rock had been thrown through the back window. It did not look like anything had been taken. Officers responded and found fingerprints at the scene.

Aug. 19, 12:42 p.m.

Someone called the police and said there was a bird sitting in front of the garage. The caller expressed concern that the bird was injured or carrying a disease that could be spread to humans and said it should be taken to a vet and checked out.

Aug. 19, 5:35 p.m.

Officers received a report of an annoying noise that had been coming from the area near the schools for the past eight months. The caller just wanted to the police notified. Officers passed the information on to the school resource officer.

Aug. 19, 10:23 p.m.

A man came into the police station and said several people wearing Halloween masks were inside his house and going through his stuff. Officer responded and found no one in the residence.