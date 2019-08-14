Police Blotter, Aug. 15

Aug. 6, 10:11 a.m.

The police department responded to a trash truck on fire. It had dumped its load in the street but both were still burning. Smoke and flames had been reported. The occupants were out of the vehicle and across the street. The trash company said it would come be by to pick up the trash; the city’s street sweeper was put on standby to clean up the rest.

Aug. 6, 9:50 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who had been smoking marijuana and drinking. He was acting erratically and foaming at the mouth. An ambulance had been dispatched. Five minutes later the man was conscious and breathing.

Aug. 7, 12:50 p.m.

Officers received a report that mail had been taken from someone’s mailbox, and the person’s credit card was used and checks were cashed.

Aug. 7, 9:30 p.m.

A man came into the police station and said he had lent his car to a woman two days before and it had not been returned. The woman had been seen driving the car, but officers could not locate it at this time. He left his contact information with the police in case the car was found.

Aug. 8, 6:38 a.m.

Officers received a report of a man in a restaurant who seemed high on marijuana. They responded but did not see any signs of impairment. The man told them he had just woken up and had only been awake and at the restaurant for about 10 minutes.

Aug. 8, 3:23 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a woman was trapped on her back porch. She did not need medical attention but was stuck. The caller left the scene.

Aug. 8, 4:50 p.m.

A woman came into the police station and said she was being harassed. She said she wanted to speak to a detective. Dispatch told her the detective would not be back until Monday. She said she may be dead by then. They told her she could talk to an officer and file a report. The woman told the officer another woman has been calling her five times a day for the past two and a half years and hanging up.

Aug. 9, 8:28 a.m.

A woman called the police and said her prescriptions had been lost or stolen while she was staying at the hospital.

Aug. 9, 8:44 a.m.

A man called the police and said he saw a black SUV casing the neighborhood. Officers responded and determined the subjects had been a visiting a house they used to live in.

Aug. 10, 8:43 a.m.

Officers received a report of a 69-year-old man who was covered in blood. The caller was not sure if he was breathing. The man apparently had tripped and fallen. An ambulance was dispatched.

Aug. 10, 11:29 a.m.

A woman came into the police station to file a police report because she said she had been run over by a trailer at a shop. The paramedics had been at the scene.

Aug. 11, 12:48 a.m.

Officers received a report of a woman who was jumping off her roof and running around in the yard.

Aug. 11, 8:50 p.m.

Officers received a report of a man who had been yelling “help” for the past 10 minutes. They responded and determined he was fine. He had been trying to get rid of a recording that was saying “help me.”

Aug. 12, 5:40 p.m.

An ambulance was dispatched to help a 70-year-old man who was semi-conscious, lying down and naked. Officers also responded and determined he had been found by his neighbors.