Police Blotter, April 18

April 9, 5:40 a.m.

Officers received a report of someone lying down on the sidewalk. They determined she was highly intoxicated and needed medical assistance. She was transported to Boulder City Hospital.

April 9, 7:43 a.m.

Officers received a report of someone sleeping in the grass.

April 9, 6:45 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a man was loitering outside of a business. The caller advised the man had a history of carrying an ax and yelling at employees.

April 10, 9:42 a.m.

A man called the police and said he was on the railroad tracks and came across blood soaked cloths and some other stuff. Dispatch said he was also hard to understand.

April 10, 4:49 p.m.

Officers received a report of a juvenile who was running in and out of a restroom and locking it.

April 10, 7:16 p.m.

A man called the police and said his neighbors were throwing rocks at his residence and hit his roommate. Officers responded and the parties agreed to stay away from each other. No charges were filed.

April 11, 12:49 p.m.

Officers received a report of a very intoxicated woman who got into the driver’s seat of a car in Albertsons parking lot. They responded and determined she was a juvenile. They released her to her parents.

April 12, 1:25 p.m.

Officers received a report of van from Illinois that was in a parking lot. It had rope inside of it with clothes on the line. There was also a man sitting in the van.

April 12, 2 p.m.

A woman called the police and said the person who had been trying to break her windows was now on the sidewalk. She was inside her office and the management there wanted him trespassed.

April 12, 5:27 p.m.

Officers received a report of smoke coming from a battery box in an elevator and a woman was stuck inside. She was OK, but the elevator was stuck between the second and third floors. Thirteen minutes later, she said the smoking may have stopped. Approximately half an hour later the doors were opened and she was let out. The elevator was secured and all the fuses for it were pulled.

April 12, 6:09 p.m.

Someone called the police and said a man had smacked a woman’s behind and upset her. The caller said he was most likely intoxicated or on drugs and had fallen into the bushes outside of a business. Dispatch contacted the woman who was groped. She did not want to press charges.

April 12, 8:05 p.m.

Officers received a report of a person who was selling candy and threatening to spray others with pepper spray. The caller wanted to press charges.

April 13, 12:44 p.m.

A man called the police and said his wife had locked herself in their home because an older man was outside in the yard. He had a metal detector and was digging.

April 13, 3:57 p.m.

Officers received a report that a toilet by the pond was flooding. The officer contacted the on-call person with the water department, who said it would be handled.

April 14, 5 p.m.

Someone called the police and said two vagrants were carrying a flat-screen television. They also had bicycles and were at a park.

April 15, 8:31 a.m.

Someone called the police and said a homeless man was staying in the men’s restroom at the city’s recreation center on Arizona Street.