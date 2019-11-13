62°F
Police arrest 12, seize drugs in busts

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 13, 2019 - 3:51 pm
 

Boulder City police helped arrest 12 suspects and seized almost 400 pounds of drugs in two different busts last week.

On Oct. 29, local police along with the Metropolitan Police Department’s criminal intelligence section served search warrants at two homes in Boulder City and one in Henderson. They arrested 10 suspects, five of whom are members of the Brotherhood motorcycle club, including the president and treasurer of the Las Vegas chapter.

Officers also seized 281 grams of methamphetamine, 245.5 grams of marijuana concentrate, almost 2,000 grams of marijuana, seven guns and $1,452 in cash as well as a car and a motorcycle.

The five in the Brotherhood who were arrested are Las Vegas chapter president Robert Fiedler, treasurer Ronald Adler, and members Larry Fust, Tyler Glitch and Nicholas Bonsang. Also arrested were Jessica Lynn Boultinghouse, Lisa Marie Bell, Kevin Martincek, Stephanie Bush and Michael Timmerman.

On Nov. 7, police arrested two people allegedly involved in an illegal local marijuana growing operation.

According to the city, a citizen alerted police about a strange odor coming from an industrial condo in the 1600 block of Ann Way. Officers determined that the smell was from marijuana. They arrested Yongjun Tan and Cheng Zl when the two were leaving the building.

Officers found approximately 800 marijuana plants weighing a total of 360 pounds and six pounds of processed marijuana.

“We’ve heard the campaign, ‘See something, say something,’ Police Chief Tim Shea said in a statement. “In this case, that singular voice helped prevent these drugs from hitting the streets. Our community won’t stand for these drug peddlers to ruin our community. … I am proud of the dedication and commitment shown by our law enforcement officers in fighting drug crime.”

According to the department, Fiedler’s operation trafficked methamphetamine into Boulder City on a weekly basis, and the bust came after a 10-month investigation.

Currently, Fiedler, Adler, Glitch, Bonsang and Boultinghouse are being held in the Clark County Detention Center. They had felony arraignments in Boulder City Justice Court on Tuesday, Nov. 12, with preliminary hearings set for 1 p.m. Nov. 26.

Fiedler, Boultinghouse, Glitch and Adler were charged with 17 felonies: 14 counts of trafficking in controlled substance, one count of possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, one count of offer or attempt to sell controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to violate uniform controlled substances act.

Timmerman, Bush and Martincek were released because the state had not yet filed criminal complaints against them. The state requested 90 days to file, and Judge Victor Miller set a return hearing for them for Feb. 4.

According to the city, the department believes Tan and Zl could be tied to a larger organized drug ring. Both were bailed out of the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Hearings in Boulder City Justice Court have yet to be scheduled for either.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

