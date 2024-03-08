48°F
News

Playgrounds to get facelift

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
March 7, 2024 - 6:08 pm
 
Ron Eland/Boulder City Nevada The playground at Broadbent Park, along with others, will see imp ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Nevada The playground at Broadbent Park, along with others, will see improvements made in the upcoming months, including new equipment.

City officials and residents pride themselves on many things related to Boulder City, with one of those being the number of parks offered for those who live and visit here.

After a 10-month wait due to delays in the manufacturing and shipping of many goods nationwide, the city announced last week that several playgrounds at city parks will be seeing new equipment installed, removing those that are antiquated or damaged.

“Parks are essential for any thriving community,” newly-appointed Parks and Recreation Director Julie Calloway said. “They create a place for neighbors to congregate safely and enjoy nature. Parks encourage a healthy lifestyle and create an inclusive environment for everyone. Between the special events and the bighorn sheep, Boulder City parks bring in thousands of tourists annually and are a source of economic benefit to the community.”

Beginning March 11, Bicentennial, Oasis, and Veterans’ Memorial parks will all receive new large pieces of playground equipment.

“Our goal is to make improvements annually and these three parks were first on the list due to playground equipment, specifically the slides, that suffered damage and were rendered unusable,” Calloway said.

The city has also upgraded its park water fountains throughout town. Many of them include a doggie drinking bowl amenity and a refillable water bottle feature for added convenience and sustainability.

“Improvements to parks are ongoing – daily, monthly, yearly,” she said. “As an example, we renovated Xeriscape Park from top to bottom about a year and a half ago. Another is the modular basketball court surfacing at Hemenway Park installed about 10 months ago. Improvements like these are part of our service to the community and take place regularly.

“I think the fact that it is three large playground structures all being replaced at the same time is somewhat unusual along with the extensive timeframe for receiving the equipment.”

Between now and the end of June some of the projects include:

■ Oasis, Veterans’ and Broadbent playground equipment

■ New fence at ABC Park outdoor court

■ Adding a water fountain at ABC Park playground

■ New skate park ramp at Veterans’ Memorial Park

Within the next 18 months the anticipated projects include shade structures, hiking trail signage, gymnasium improvements, playground equipment and safety surfacing.

“We are incredibly excited about these park improvements,” Calloway said. “Knowing that we have the resources and support to enhance our community’s recreational space brings us joy. We are eager to see the positive impact it will have on the residents and visitors alike.

“The parks and recreation opportunities and amenities available in Boulder City improve the quality of life for its residents. ‘Clean Green Boulder City’ is who we are and what we are known for. Parks and recreation staff are eagerly anticipating the installation of the new equipment and the joy it will bring residents.”

Calloway added that the city encourages residents to go to its website and provide input on capital improvement projects, which include those within the city parks.

