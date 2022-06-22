Plans for RV resort, shopping center move forward

Boulder City’s Planning Commission has recommended that plans for two city-owned parcels, one of which will be leased for an upscale recreational vehicle resort and the other, which could be sold to build a grocery store, move forward to City Council as part of the land management process.

Danny Smyth/Boulder City Review The Boulder City Planning Commission voted to move forward with plans to add this parcel near Boulder City Parkway and Veterans Memorial Drive to the land management process during its meeting June 15. The land will be designated for building a shopping center. Their recommendation will be forwarded to City Council.

Image courtesy Boulder City Top Dollar Entertainment LLC's proposal to build its Elite RV resort on 74 acres near the Boulder Creek Golf Club was recommended for addition to the land management process by the Planning Commission at its June 15 meeting.

(Danny Smyth/Boulder City Review) This land near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Drive was recommended for inclusion in the city's land management process by the Planning Commission at its meeting Wednesday, June 15. The land will be used to build a recreational vehicle resort with 293 lots containing RV parking and cabin rentals.

Boulder City’s Planning Commission has recommended that plans for two city-owned parcels, one of which will be leased for an upscale recreational vehicle resort and the other, which could be sold to build a grocery store, move forward to City Council as part of the land management process.

The recommendations were made during their meeting June 15.

The land, which sits in the southwest part of Boulder City, will be part of two commercial projects.

The first will be a 74-acre lease of land around Boulder Creek Golf Club and will be used to build an upscale RV resort at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Drive and Adams Boulevard. The resort will be split into two sections; the largest section will be 52.8 acres sitting to the west of the golf course, while the second section will be 21.8 acres sitting to the southeast of the golf course.

The resort will be operated by Elite RV, which is planning to build 293 lots featuring a mixture of parking spots for recreational vehicles, cabin rentals and some spots with a combination of RV parking and cabins.

The resort is set to feature a clubhouse, a business center and a wellness center for all patrons to use during their stay.

The second site is a 16.3 acre parcel of land at the corner of Veterans Memorial Drive and Boulder City Parkway, adjacent to Gingerwood Mobile Park. It would used to build a shopping center, with the main focal point being a grocery store.

“For years, citizens in Boulder City have been asking for a second grocery store in the community,” said Michael Mays, director of community development. “…the challenge has been trying to find a location.”

Mays went on to say that the city has looked into city-owned land as a potential spot for a new grocery store and this intersection was identified as the best available option.

Despite Mays’ citing this as the best available option due to its location where most visitors would have to drive by, creating a lot of traffic and potential customers, many of Gingerwood’s residents were unhappy with the potential of having a shopping center built next to their community.

One resident, Sandra Tearberry, went as far as to say she would consider leaving Boulder City if the shopping center got approved.

“I moved up here 11 years ago,” Tearberry said. “I used to come here to visit a lot because I really liked Boulder City. I don’t want to have that store built next to Gingerwood, or any retail stores with it. You build that next to Gingerwood, I will move far away and never come back to this city again, and I mean it.”

Another Gingerwood resident, Jim Phipps, had a view from an environmental standpoint for not wanting the shopping center to be built on the land next to the mobile home park.

“That’s 16 acres that is pristine,” Phipps said. “It’s desert, it’s natural. If we develop that, then who knows what’s going to be coming in there. I don’t think we need any more facilities, let’s use the facilities that we have.”

Commissioner Matt Di Teresa said this is just one step on a long road to getting either of these plans — the RV park or the shopping center — finalized and constructed.

The commissioners ultimately voted 5-2 in favor of adding both parcels to the land management process. Commissioners Nate Lasoff, who was very adamant about his decision, and Thomas Marvin voted against moving forward with the land for the shopping center.

The next step will be for the areas of land to be brought in front of the City Council, which will decide whether or not to move forward in getting the RV park and the shopping center sites approved and added to the land management process.