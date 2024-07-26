Planning Commission denies church housing project

Despite agreeing that there is a need in town for affordable senior housing, the majority of those on the Boulder City Planning Commission did not feel the location of a proposed multi-family complex was appropriate based upon current zoning and a previous agreement.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City United Methodist Church was seeking a master plan amendment regarding three acres it owns on Utah Street adjacent to the municipal cemetery. By a 6-1 vote last week, the Boulder City Planning Commission denied the request.

After nearly four hours of discussion and public input from both sides, by a 6-1 vote last Wednesday evening, the commission denied a request by the Boulder City United Methodist Church regarding a proposed change to the master plan and zoning on three acres of vacant land owned by the church on Utah Street adjacent to the municipal cemetery.

Commission chairman Fritz McDonald said his concern isn’t with the church but its plan to team with a for-profit developer on the project.

“That is where my biggest heartburn and reservation lies is, in the scare and fear of a third-party entity out of state, coming in and taking 50% control with zero regard for the coffers of the church and the citizens of this town at the end of the day,” he said. “I have massive reservations without vetting them and I trust the Methodist Church did their due diligence because they could become a victim just like anyone else working with some of these investment firms.”

Commissioner Matt Di Teresa was the lone member to be in favor of the request.

“I definitely think this is a worthy project, something that is sorely needed in Boulder City,” he said. “I hear the residents here and at home who are voicing displeasure and don’t want to see this move forward. I don’t mean to be rude or insulting but I think a lot of what I hear is unjustified fear. Fear of change. I don’t see how this project is going to negatively affect property values or the neighborhood.”

According to a city report, the church had submitted applications requesting to amend the master plan and zoning designations to allow for multi-family residential development on the subject property. The applicant intends to construct a 50-unit apartment building to serve low-income individuals ages 55 and older. The proposed apartment building contains 42 one-bedroom units, and eight two-bedroom units, and is designed to include a 6,500-square-foot multi-purpose room to serve as a church and event space, tenant storage, and amenity space for residents. The church, which has never had a permanent location, currently rents the Elaine K. Smith Building from the city.

As part of the project, an LLC would be formed to manage the property with two partners, that being the church and a developer. Rent received would be split between the two after the costs of a property manager and maintenance. Funds to the church would go back into the property or other community projects or organizations the church supports such as Lend a Hand, the youth drama program, Emergency Aid and the senior center.

In terms of funding, it would be done primarily through federal tax credits as well as housing funds through Clark County via grants, and private investment.

The city sold the church that land in 2006 for $195,000 with the intent of a Methodist church being built at that location. That project was approved by council at the time.

Public speaks

Being that the meeting was a public hearing, many in the community who were in attendance or had sent written comments expressed their concerns for the project while other stressed the need for this type of housing in Boulder City, considering its aging demographics.

BCUMC Pastor Kimber Govett was the first to speak before the commission and a standing-room-only audience, many of whom wore yellow bandanas in support of the project. (Public comments were also held later in the meeting following a presentation). She said that a year ago, the church created a group to investigate possibilities for the land they own and its best use.

“We listened to our neighbors and our seniors who shared with us the challenges they have to face due to the lack of affordable housing, specifically for them,” she said. “These challenges included losing their spouse, fixed income, rising cost of living and rising costs that can easily take up 70 to 80% of their monthly income.”

The results, she said, was that many were forced to move away from Boulder City or be placed on a long waiting list for the limited amount of affordable senior housing in town.

A letter to the city from Dani Whiteley summed up the feelings of many who were opposed.

In part it states, “The type of housing being proposed is simply not in keeping with the character of our neighborhoods or town. This development will bring in a large number of low-income residents, which could lead to increased crime rates and other negative social effects. It would also drastically alter the aesthetic of our area and neighborhoods replacing the existing eclectic architecture and open spaces with a monolithic, high-density housing complex.

“Finally, I am deeply concerned about the impact this development would have on property values in the surrounding area. The influx of low-income residents could result in a decline in property values, making it difficult for current residents to sell their homes.”

Attorney Rod Woodbury spoke on behalf of the applicant and said there has been misinformation spread about the proposed project including that it would someday become Section 8 housing. He also pointed out that the public hearing was just the first step and that concerns such as height, density and a Conditional Use Permit would still have to come back before the commission had the master plan and zoning amendments been approved.

Above all, Woodbury said affordable housing is needed in Boulder City and is addressed often in the master plan.

“I heard that during my eight years on council and as mayor. I heard it over and over again,” he said. “If we’re really going to honor the master plan, we need to find ways to do it, instead of just paying lip service.”

Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review. He can be reached at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.