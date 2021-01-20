50°F
Planning begins for students to return to campuses

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
January 20, 2021 - 2:37 pm
 
Local school principals are working with staff to determine the best way to bring small groups ...
Local school principals are working with staff to determine the best way to bring small groups of students back to campus after the Clark County School District voted to allow it on a voluntary basis.

Local leaders are unsure how they will implement new guidance from the school district about reopening campuses to students and teachers.

On Jan. 14, the Clark County School District approved giving principals the ability to bring small groups of students back to campuses on a voluntary basis.

No timeline was specified, including for when principals will need to submit their site-specific plans for a limited return.

Mitchell Elementary School Principal Benjamin Day said he has yet to receive any guidance from the district but he expects it to come soon.

“I will be meeting with my leadership team at Mitchell to discuss some potential ways that we might be able to bring kids back into our building in small groups,” he said. “I have a number of ideas on things we could try to get kids back in the building, even if it starts out as a limited number of students.”

Garrett Junior High School Principal Melanie Teemant also said she is meeting with her staff and hopes to have a plan by the end of the week.

“There is no timeline for that to start, but we definitely will take advantage of the opportunity to have small groups in the school to support student learning, emotional well-being and to assess students for intervention,” she said. “I have several ideas, but I want to get feedback from the teachers as they are the ones working directly with the students and can assess those immediate needs with the most accuracy.”

The high school is also working to decide which students to have back on campus, according to Principal Amy Wagner.

“At Boulder City High School, we will evaluate academic data and the social emotional needs of our students to determine which students we will invite to our campus,” she said.

King Elementary School Principal Jason Schrock did not respond to a request for comment.

School Superintendent Jesus Jara said late February or early March is a “good target” for the small groups of students to be back in school.

He also said the timeline for a broader reopening for more students under a hybrid learning model depends on the COVID-19 positivity rate, mental health and academic data and feedback from principals who implement their small group plans.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Aleksandra Appleton contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

