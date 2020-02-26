Planners hear proposal to move mortuary

Boulder City business owner Tyson Smith is planning to relocate Boulder City Family Mortuary to a vacant building on Colorado Street if City Council approves a recommended zoning amendment.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Tyson Smith, owner of Boulder City Family Mortuary, is asking for a zoning amendment to allow funeral homes and mortuaries as a conditional use for the property at 1404 Colorado St., which he is considering purchasing for his business.

Boulder City business owner Tyson Smith is planning to relocate Boulder City Family Mortuary to a vacant building on Colorado Street if City Council approves a recommended zoning amendment.

At the Feb. 19 Planning Commission meeting, Smith said he wants to move because his business has outgrown its current facility. Now at 833 Nevada Way, No. 1, Smith told planning commissioners he is interested in moving to 1404 Colorado St., which is currently zoned C1, neighborhood commercial.

Funeral homes and mortuaries are a conditional use in the C2, general commercial, and CM, commercial manufacturing zones, and Smith is requesting they be allowed as a conditional use in the C1 zone.

He said this type of facility can benefit the community.

“I think as we honor the dead it helps us improve the way of life around us,” he said. “We see that in many cultures and I think if we continue to do that here in Boulder City, it will promote our local community.”

The commissioners unanimously recommended council approve the zoning amendment. It will be presented at a future council meeting.

