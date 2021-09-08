98°F
Plan to extend I-11 omits Lake Mead option

By Mick Akers Special to the Boulder City Review
September 8, 2021 - 3:42 pm
 
The option to extend Interstate 11 through the Lake Mead area near the Arizona border is now off the table.

As transportation officials mull the future of the important Interstate 11 build-out, one option is now off the table.

I-11 initially would link the two largest metropolitan areas in the nation not already connected by a major interstate: Las Vegas and Phoenix. Further plans call for I-11 to run from Mexico to Canada, for a needed north-south interstate in the West.

Three initial I-11 corridor options have been under review.

The eastern option that would have run through the Lake Mead area near the Arizona border was removed from the list for numerous reasons.

This included potential impact to sensitive environmental resources and protected areas, according to Adrienne Packer, Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman. Additionally, access, mobility, connectivity, financial feasibility and public opposition played a role in the decision.

The remaining two corridor options, western and central, will advance for further study as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation Interstate 11 Planning and Environmental Linkages study.

The western corridor option would run from the initial 15 miles of I-11 constructed from the Arizona border to near the Henderson Spaghetti Bowl, to the 215 Beltway at that point, and then around to link to U.S. Highway 95 in the northwest.

The central corridor alternative could turn from I-11’s endpoint in Henderson and continue on the freeway, where it turns into U.S. Highway 95 and would continue on through to the Kyle Canyon area.

NDOT has an open public comment period through Sept. 30 encouraging input regarding the two remaining corridor options and the overall project.

The next in-person meetings taking place over the next couple of weeks are:

Tuesday: RTC Southern Nevada, conference room 108, 600 S. Grand Central Parkway, from 4-7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane, from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

The selection of the preferred route is not expected to be announced until May.

“Although construction is years away, public input is vital to our planning,” Packer said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.

