Pinkbox to open in Boulder City

Following months of speculation, earlier this week it was confirmed that Pinkbox Donuts will soon be calling Boulder City home.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former 7-11 on Nevada Highway will soon be home to a Pinkbox Donuts location. It’s not yet known when it will be open for business.

Following months of speculation, earlier this week it was confirmed that Pinkbox Donuts will soon be calling Boulder City home.

The popular Las Vegas chain purchased the former 7-11 on Nevada Way. It’s not yet known when it’s expected to be open.

“We aim to create an unforgettable experience for doughnut and coffee enthusiasts,” Pinkbox’s Executive Vice President Judith Perez Siegel said in a statement earlier this week. “From the moment you step into our Boulder City shop, you’ll be transformed into a world of playful treats that are as Instagram-worthy as they are delicious.”

She said the focal point of the shop will be a display case showing more than 70 one-of-a-kind donuts, ranging from classic favorites to the trademark “Pinky,” “Pooh” and “Peace” treats.

Coffee beverages will also be available for purchase.

Pinkbox has already expanded beyond the Las Vegas Valley to Primm, Laughlin and St. George. The company says it plans to expand with even more shops, including in Salt Lake City.

“We’re really excited for Boulder City to have economic development energy come into the historic district and we’re really looking forward to having more new businesses within the area,” Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said.

Pinkbox is part of the Las Vegas-based Siegel Group, which owns dozens of apartment and condo complexes not only in Nevada but California and New Mexico. It also owns hotels and resorts here and in the south, as well as several retail centers.

“TSG is focused on acquiring assets in all sectors, with a particular interest in multifamily and extended-stay assets located in urban areas with access to public transportation and major employment centers,” the company’s website states. “TSG’s strategy is to acquire under-performing, income-producing assets that offer medium- to long-term appreciation and the potential for revenue growth through refocused, intensive, and hands-on management.”

Late last year, TSG purchased the Little City Grille, formerly Frosty Freeze, which is just two properties down from the former 7-11. That property is again up for sale. It’s not known if TSG bought it as an investment or if that was the location planned for Pinkbox.

“The city is excited to see Pinkbox’s commitment to invest in this important commercial corridor of the community,” City Manager Taylour Tedder said. “With the City Council’s recent approval to invest $1.1 million in the electrical infrastructure of this area, Pinkbox can be a springboard for further area investment.”