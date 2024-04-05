64°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Pinkbox to open in Boulder City

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former 7-11 on Nevada Highway will soon be home to a Pinkbox ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The former 7-11 on Nevada Highway will soon be home to a Pinkbox Donuts location. It’s not yet known when it will be open for business.
More Stories
The 99 Cents Only store on 1200 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
99 Cents Only store closing in Boulder City
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
BREAKING NEWS: Four arrests made in BC graffiti spree
Screenshot Image of the page for the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home page on the Medicare.g ...
Veterans Home loses 5-star rating
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Patricia Giamanco, Joseph Giamanco Sr., Patricia Giamanco, Joe Gi ...
School honors memory of young cancer victim
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
April 4, 2024 - 6:31 pm
 

Following months of speculation, earlier this week it was confirmed that Pinkbox Donuts will soon be calling Boulder City home.

The popular Las Vegas chain purchased the former 7-11 on Nevada Way. It’s not yet known when it’s expected to be open.

“We aim to create an unforgettable experience for doughnut and coffee enthusiasts,” Pinkbox’s Executive Vice President Judith Perez Siegel said in a statement earlier this week. “From the moment you step into our Boulder City shop, you’ll be transformed into a world of playful treats that are as Instagram-worthy as they are delicious.”

She said the focal point of the shop will be a display case showing more than 70 one-of-a-kind donuts, ranging from classic favorites to the trademark “Pinky,” “Pooh” and “Peace” treats.

Coffee beverages will also be available for purchase.

Pinkbox has already expanded beyond the Las Vegas Valley to Primm, Laughlin and St. George. The company says it plans to expand with even more shops, including in Salt Lake City.

“We’re really excited for Boulder City to have economic development energy come into the historic district and we’re really looking forward to having more new businesses within the area,” Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said.

Pinkbox is part of the Las Vegas-based Siegel Group, which owns dozens of apartment and condo complexes not only in Nevada but California and New Mexico. It also owns hotels and resorts here and in the south, as well as several retail centers.

“TSG is focused on acquiring assets in all sectors, with a particular interest in multifamily and extended-stay assets located in urban areas with access to public transportation and major employment centers,” the company’s website states. “TSG’s strategy is to acquire under-performing, income-producing assets that offer medium- to long-term appreciation and the potential for revenue growth through refocused, intensive, and hands-on management.”

Late last year, TSG purchased the Little City Grille, formerly Frosty Freeze, which is just two properties down from the former 7-11. That property is again up for sale. It’s not known if TSG bought it as an investment or if that was the location planned for Pinkbox.

“The city is excited to see Pinkbox’s commitment to invest in this important commercial corridor of the community,” City Manager Taylour Tedder said. “With the City Council’s recent approval to invest $1.1 million in the electrical infrastructure of this area, Pinkbox can be a springboard for further area investment.”

THE LATEST
The 99 Cents Only store on 1200 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
99 Cents Only store closing in Boulder City
By Sean Hemmersmeier / RJ

The owner of 99 Cents Only said it will close all 371 of its stores in the U.S. The deep discount retailer has more than 20 stores in Southern Nevada.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
BREAKING NEWS: Four arrests made in BC graffiti spree
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

BCPD has announced a series of arrests in the graffitti vandalism incidents that plagued the city earlier this year. According to a release provided by the PD, two of the charges are felonies due to the monetary level of damaged caused by the tagging. The higher dollar amounts were largely driven by the tags left on at least one historic locomotive at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Screenshot Image of the page for the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home page on the Medicare.g ...
Veterans Home loses 5-star rating
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

As multiple experts said they expected after news of the most recent inspection of the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home by federal authorities came to light, the home located in Boulder City has lost its long-held and vaunted five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Patricia Giamanco, Joseph Giamanco Sr., Patricia Giamanco, Joe Gi ...
School honors memory of young cancer victim
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

When Marissa Giamanco took the mic last Thursday to talk lovingly about her daughter who died of cancer three years ago, there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd.

Photos by Ron Eland Despite high winds and low temperatures as well as rain later in the day, t ...
The show must go on
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

bcr default image
Couple arrested in BC for animal cruelty
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A couple traveling from Las Vegas to Boulder City was arrested on March 29 on multiple misdemeanor charges related to cruelty to animals.

bcr default image
Council head fakes on pet breeding vote
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It may seem to some as ironic that, at the same meeting where the lead animal control officer for the city spoke passionately about animals being abandoned by their owners in the desert around Boulder City and in which the council made clear that they expect city staff to return with a proposal for mandating microchipping of pets, that the city council considered a bill to amend city code to allow for pet breeding and fostering of up to eight dogs on a property within city limits.

bcr default image
Council mulls 2025 fiscal year budget
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

At a special meeting of the City Council on March 31,ith councilmember Matt Fox absent, the other four members of the council heard an overview of expected revenue and expenses for the 2025 fiscal year, which starts on July 1.

bcr default image
Good fences make good neighbors

I have long been on the fence about, well, installing a fence. After umpteenth passersby trampling on sprinkler heads, plus rude pet owners leaving their dogs’ “gifts” on our lawn, it’s time to do something.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review About 60 residents of all ages turned out Saturday morning to rep ...
Community pride on full display
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A mixture of lime, paint and water was used to touch up the city landmark, which saw the B first painted in 1985 and two years later the C by BCHS students. It had been 10 years since the last time it was touched up. Event organizer Bret Runion said he was pleased with the turnout and hopes to see even more assist in future years.