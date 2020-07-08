111°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Photos of community sought

By Boulder City Review
July 8, 2020 - 3:37 pm
 

Boulder City is a unique place to live. There is so much to love about our community and the Boulder City Review is looking to tell that story through photographs.

We are asking you to submit photos that showcase what you love about Boulder City and what makes the town so special.

It could be watching the bighorns at Hemenway Valley Park, swimming at the municipal pool, boating on Lake Mead, fishing in the pond at Veterans’ Memorial Park, dining in one of the town’s restaurants or bicycling or hiking the trails in Bootleg Canyon.

We will be sharing the photos through our social media and, as space permits, in the printed and electronic versions of the Boulder City Review.

Please email your photos to us a new@bouldercityreview.com along with your name and telephone number. If you would like, include a description of where the photo was taken and what makes it special to you. And if there are any people in the picture, please make sure to include their names and that you have their permission to be photographed.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The city has taken ownership of 28 hangars at the Bou ...
City gains ownership of hangars
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is taking ownership of 28 airport hangars after a District Court judge denied a motion and canceled a restraining order prohibiting it from doing so.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Enjoying an evening picnic Monday, June 29, in Wilb ...
Mask mandate heeded
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

People in Boulder City are adjusting to the recent statewide mandate to wear masks in public places.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Garrett Junior High School Principal Melanie Teemant ...
School leaders ready to start next year
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Local school leaders are confident in the ability of their staff, students and the community to implement the district’s reopening plan, whatever it may be.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) A fatal disease for rabbits has been discovered in ...
Fatal disease for rabbits could change desert landscape
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A fatal disease with the potential to change the makeup of the local desert landscape was recently found in Boulder City’s wild rabbit population.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) United States Postal Service officials have determi ...
Request for power doors at post office denied
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Two years of hard work, 1,500 signatures and countless phone calls later and the Nevadans for the Common Good are no closer to getting power-assisted doors installed at the Boulder City Post Office than they were when they started calling for a change.

Caller’s intuition helps save life
By Aly Rashaad Beyond the Lights

This series of day-in-the-life of stories provides a candid look behind the scenes of the Boulder City police officers who protect and serve Boulder City.

Four people, three resident and one staff member, have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sout ...
News Briefs, June 25
By Boulder City Review

Six residents, four employees at vets home test positive