Photos of community sought

Boulder City is a unique place to live. There is so much to love about our community and the Boulder City Review is looking to tell that story through photographs.

We are asking you to submit photos that showcase what you love about Boulder City and what makes the town so special.

It could be watching the bighorns at Hemenway Valley Park, swimming at the municipal pool, boating on Lake Mead, fishing in the pond at Veterans’ Memorial Park, dining in one of the town’s restaurants or bicycling or hiking the trails in Bootleg Canyon.

We will be sharing the photos through our social media and, as space permits, in the printed and electronic versions of the Boulder City Review.

Please email your photos to us a new@bouldercityreview.com along with your name and telephone number. If you would like, include a description of where the photo was taken and what makes it special to you. And if there are any people in the picture, please make sure to include their names and that you have their permission to be photographed.