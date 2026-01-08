PD releases name of Boulder City shooting suspect

Last week, following the arrest of a shooting suspect, the city put out a press release regarding the incident, but the suspect’s name was not released at that time.

The suspect has been identified as 62-year-old Susan Hohnstein of Las Vegas.

Hohnstein was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where she was booked on charges of possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, aiming a firearm at a person, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in a public place, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and discharging a firearm where a person may be endangered.

According to the release, police received a call reporting a shooting at the intersection of Industrial Road and Yucca Street on Dec. 28 around 5:15 a.m. The caller said he was an Uber driver, and that a female passenger pulled out a gun and started shooting. The driver exited the car and ran before calling 911.

Upon arriving in the area, officers located the vehicle and the suspect, who was still seated inside in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle. She, too, had called 911. Police said Hohnstein was initially uncooperative with responding officers, but a dispatcher convinced her to exit the vehicle without the weapon. She was immediately detained by officers.

Through the investigation, a .38-caliber revolver was found at the scene. Investigating officers determined that Hohnstein was intoxicated and in possession of a firearm. The driver told police that Hohnstein threatened him with the weapon and a brief struggle took place inside the car. The driver exited the vehicle and ran to safety. The suspect reportedly fired one round through the windshield of the vehicle, which struck a home just six feet from where the driver was standing. No one was injured.