Patriot Guard Riders to escort wreaths to cemetery

Members of the Southern Nevada Patriot Guard Riders will escort two trucks transporting nearly 10,000 wreaths for Saturday’s Wreaths Across America observance to the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a special procession Thursday, Dec. 15.

The trucks, including one from Knight Transportation adorned with the Wreaths Across America logo and picture of Arlington National Cemetery, are scheduled to leave Railroad Pass at 10:30 a.m. and travel along Boulder City Parkway to Buchanan Boulevard, where it will turn south and continue to the cemetery.

Boulder City Police and Fire departments are expected to participate in the procession, according to Dan Cox of the Patriot Guard Riders.

Cox is asking area residents to line Boulder City Parkway and Buchanan Boulevard, waving American flags, to help welcome the wreaths to town.

Once the trucks arrives at the veterans’ cemetery, assistance is needed to help unload the wreaths, Cox said, adding there will be 550 boxes on each truck.

He said that he hopes to make the escorted arrival of the wreaths an annual event.

Wreaths Across America, a nationwide event to honor and remember the service of the country’s veterans, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive. Approximately 9,900 wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves.

