News

Parkway renovation ‘substantially’ done

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
June 24, 2020 - 3:33 pm
 

The multimillion dollar renovation of Boulder City Parkway is “substantially finished” with only a few minor items remaining to be done.

The $18.2 million endeavor renovated the street and sidewalks from Buchanan Boulevard to Veterans Memorial Drive to make them safer and more aesthetically pleasing. Upgrades were also done to the asphalt, sewer main and water systems, including installing new fire hydrants and an irrigation system.

According to Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante, it was substantially finished Friday, June 19, and the remaining items should be finished by July 20, meeting their project’s schedule for completion.

“Thousands of cars, pedestrians and bicyclists travel that stretch of road every day,” said City Manager Al Noyola. “This beautification project has done wonders in making the roadway more pleasing to the eye, and it includes wider, detached sidewalks and bike lanes, which improve safety. This will especially be beneficial to those who use the River Mountains Loop (Trail); they can now walk or ride over to local businesses, as well. We truly appreciate the support of RTC (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada) and NDOT (Nevada Department of Transportation) for helping make this project happen for the residents of Boulder City.”

The city only was responsible for $626,380 of the project’s cost, with RTC and NDOT paying for the rest. RTC covered the construction of the landscaped medians, pedestrian crossings with flashing lights, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and driveways. NDOT paid for repairs to the asphalt.

The city paid for water and sewer improvements that included new water services, water valve replacements, fire hydrant replacements, sewer main replacements and one new manhole.

City Engineer Jim Keane said that the temporary 25 mph speed limit will be removed the first week of July.

The improvements also include sculptures of Hoover Dam workers along the median. They honor Boulder City as the home of Hoover Dam and duplicate the sculptures on Interstate 11.

According to the city, the purpose of the project was to improve safety and mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists, improve health by promoting physical activity, lower transportation costs and help grow the local economy by creating a more involving and aesthetically pleasing community.

The project was originally estimated to cost $17.5 million.

“As construction progressed, we found items that needed to be replaced, mostly related to water infrastructure,” Keane said. “We had to add a guardrail per NDOT requirements. RTC put up temporary traffic reporting devices, which have to be removed. There was some unanticipated concrete work as well. Those items account for the majority of the cost differential. These additional expenses make for a better, safer outcome.”

The project began Aug. 19.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

THE LATEST
Man dies of ‘thermal injury’
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A Henderson man died in an accident Monday, June 22, at the Boulder Oaks RV Resort, 1010 Industrial Road.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review City Manager Al Noyola is served with an amended temp ...
Order halts action on hangar leases
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council was forbidden from taking any action on terms and conditions for new airport hangar leases due to a temporary restraining order issued this week by a Nevada District Court judge.

The annual fireworks show at Veterans' Memorial Park has been canceled by the Damboree Committee.
Damboree fireworks canceled
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Residents say they are still planning a community Fourth of July celebration despite the recent cancellation of the annual Damboree fireworks show as well as the parade.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Rob Martin talks to City Council during a public comm ...
Deputy fire chief to be hired
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is moving forward with hiring a new deputy fire chief despite a dissenting vote from the mayor.

Boulder City Planning commissioners are recommending the future land use for a 1,345 parcel of ...
Proposal would add more land for solar
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Another solar development project could be coming to the Eldorado Valley after the Planning Commission approved recommending amendments to the city’s master plan and zoning map.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., is shown during an interview in her office at 8872 S. Eastern Ave. in L ...
Slates finalized for November’s election
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

The stage is set for November’s election after all ballots in June’s primary have been counted.

Alzheimer’s most common type of dementia
To Your Health

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. It is a progressive disease beginning with mild memory loss, possibly leading to loss of the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to the environment.

(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) People enjoy boating at Lake Mead on Saturday, June 2 ...
Use care to prevent boating accidents
By Mick Akers / RJ

As summer heats up, residents and visitors to Southern Nevada will flock to Lake Mead National Recreation Area to cool off in the valley’s largest man-made body of water.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland-Lag ...
Chamber explores options for new site
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The chief executive officer of Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is thankful for help to find a new location and is currently exploring the options.

A group of airport hangar owners has filed a complaint against the city, city attorney and city ...
Hangar owners file complaint
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A group of airport hangar owners filed a complaint Monday, June 15, in Nevada District Court against the city and two staff members, asking to retain ownership of their hangars and damages be paid to them.