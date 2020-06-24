Parkway renovation ‘substantially’ done

The multimillion dollar renovation of Boulder City Parkway is “substantially finished” with only a few minor items remaining to be done.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The complete street improvement project on Boulder City Parkway is substantially complete. All that remains are minor items which should be finished by July 20.

The multimillion dollar renovation of Boulder City Parkway is “substantially finished” with only a few minor items remaining to be done.

The $18.2 million endeavor renovated the street and sidewalks from Buchanan Boulevard to Veterans Memorial Drive to make them safer and more aesthetically pleasing. Upgrades were also done to the asphalt, sewer main and water systems, including installing new fire hydrants and an irrigation system.

According to Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante, it was substantially finished Friday, June 19, and the remaining items should be finished by July 20, meeting their project’s schedule for completion.

“Thousands of cars, pedestrians and bicyclists travel that stretch of road every day,” said City Manager Al Noyola. “This beautification project has done wonders in making the roadway more pleasing to the eye, and it includes wider, detached sidewalks and bike lanes, which improve safety. This will especially be beneficial to those who use the River Mountains Loop (Trail); they can now walk or ride over to local businesses, as well. We truly appreciate the support of RTC (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada) and NDOT (Nevada Department of Transportation) for helping make this project happen for the residents of Boulder City.”

The city only was responsible for $626,380 of the project’s cost, with RTC and NDOT paying for the rest. RTC covered the construction of the landscaped medians, pedestrian crossings with flashing lights, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and driveways. NDOT paid for repairs to the asphalt.

The city paid for water and sewer improvements that included new water services, water valve replacements, fire hydrant replacements, sewer main replacements and one new manhole.

City Engineer Jim Keane said that the temporary 25 mph speed limit will be removed the first week of July.

The improvements also include sculptures of Hoover Dam workers along the median. They honor Boulder City as the home of Hoover Dam and duplicate the sculptures on Interstate 11.

According to the city, the purpose of the project was to improve safety and mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists, improve health by promoting physical activity, lower transportation costs and help grow the local economy by creating a more involving and aesthetically pleasing community.

The project was originally estimated to cost $17.5 million.

“As construction progressed, we found items that needed to be replaced, mostly related to water infrastructure,” Keane said. “We had to add a guardrail per NDOT requirements. RTC put up temporary traffic reporting devices, which have to be removed. There was some unanticipated concrete work as well. Those items account for the majority of the cost differential. These additional expenses make for a better, safer outcome.”

The project began Aug. 19.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.