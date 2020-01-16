Parkway project on schedule for summer completion

Boulder City’s complete streets project is on time and on schedule to be finished in the summer.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Work on the complete street project on Boulder City Parkway, as seen on Friday, Jan. 10, is on schedule and should be finished this summer.

The $17.5 million project is renovating the street and sidewalks on Boulder City Parkway from Buchanan Boulevard to Veterans Memorial Drive, making them safer and more aesthetically pleasing by installing landscaped medians, pedestrian crossings, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and driveways. Upgrades are being made to the sewer main and water systems, including installing new fire hydrants and an irrigation system.

“It’s going well and on schedule,” wrote Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante in an email. “We anticipate completion in late June/early July 2020.”

According to Jed Wheeler of American Civil Constructors, the contractor in charge, work started on the project at Veterans Memorial Drive in mid-August. The project has 10 phases, which are being worked on at the same time due to Nevada Department of Transportation requirements, removing and installing landscaping and other improvement items and coordinating right-of-way and access issues for businesses and NDOT.

LaPlante said the complete streets project remains on budget.

The city is responsible for $596,780 of the project, which includes the sewer and water system improvements, new fire hydrants and amenities such as bike racks, benches and trash cans.

NDOT and Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada are responsible for the rest of the project’s cost.

The guaranteed maximum cost for construction is about $15.9 million, which is being covered by RTC. NDOT is providing $640,000 for more in-depth repairs to the asphalt on the stretch of Boulder City Parkway included in the project.

The median that will be installed between Veterans Memorial Drive and Gingerwood Street will have metal sculptures, similar to the ones at the Interstate 11-U.S. Highway 95 interchange that depict the life of the Hoover Dam workers in the 1930s. A statue of the Hoover Dam mascot, a black dog that belonged to everyone who worked on the dam, will be installed.

American Civil Constructors, which does business as Meadow Valley Contractors, is providing periodic updates at https://www.facebook.com/MeadowValleyBoulderCityParkway.

