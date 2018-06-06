Park to host Free Fishing Day

This Saturday , June 9 , Nevada wildlife organizations will hold their annual Free Fishing Day at Veterans’ Memorial Park. It’s an opportunity to get introduced to the sport of fishing.

Jayme Sileo/Boulder City Review The calm fishing pond at Veterans' Memorial Park will be site of Free Fishing Day this Saturday, June 9, complete with fishing gear to borrow, prizes and a raffle.

Vett Martinez, left, and John Hamilton of Las Vegas caught a catfish during free fishing day at Veterans' Memorial Park in 2016. This year's event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Jayme Sileo/Boulder City Review This year, Free Fishing Day at Veterans' Memorial Park on Saturday will include a bowfishing area, where participants can learn how to catch fish with a specialized bow and arrow.

This Saturday, June 9, Nevada wildlife organizations will hold their annual Free Fishing Day at Veterans’ Memorial Park. It’s an opportunity to get introduced to the sport of fishing.

“It gives people who have never tried fishing before the chance to give it a whirl,” said Doug Nielsen, conservation education supervisor for the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

The event is organized by NDOW jointly with the National Park Service and the Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department. Free Fishing Day takes place annually on the second Saturday of June.

The day allows people of all ages to fish in public waters without the normally required license or trout stamp.

To take the event one step further, several locations across Nevada, like Veterans’ Memorial Park in Boulder City, are holding special events.

“We’ve had Free Fishing Day in Nevada for as long as I can remember,” Nielsen said. “We’ve been having events at Veterans Park for several years.”

Visitors to Veterans’ Memorial Park, at 1650 Buchanan Blvd., will be able to fish in the pond.

“We have a place where people can learn how to bowfish,” a new addition to the event, Nielsen said. Bowfishing is fishing with a specialized bow and arrow instead of a fishing pole.

Fishing equipment will be available to borrow during the event at Veterans’ Memorial Park. Additionally, there will be help and information for beginner anglers, and there is a supply of goodies and prizes for participants as well as a raffle for fishing gear.

Activities will last from 8 a.m. until noon, but required registration starts early at 7:30 a.m.

Visit the Nevada Department of Wildlife’s website for more information and a full list of locations at www.ndow.org/Fish/Free_Fishing_Day/.

If you go What: Free Fishing Day When: 8 a.m. – noon, Satuday, June 9 Where: Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Info: www.ndow.org/Fish/Free_Fishing_Day/

