Park service aims to increase accessibility at Lake Mead

The National Park Service is seeking comments from members of the public about a plan to increase accessibility at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The National Park Service is seeking public comment on a plan that provides recommendations to improve accessibility of visitor services at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

A team that included park and regional staff identified key park experiences and areas to determine which should be evaluated for accessibility needs. The team then developed strategies for improving accessibility at each location.

The plan will guide changes to the way existing services, activities and programs are provided in multiple locations throughout the park by defining what barriers limit accessibility and by providing recommendations on how they can be modified or removed to increase access for all visitors.

The public is encouraged to comment on the draft plan.

Feedback will be accepted through June 22 online at https://go.nps.gov/lakesetp and via U.S. mail at: Lake Mead National Recreation Area Superintendent, Attention: Accessibility Plan, 601 Nevada Way, Boulder City, Nevada 89005.