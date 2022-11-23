42°F
Outgoing council members honored

By Anisa Buttar Boulder City Review
November 23, 2022 - 3:33 pm
 
(Image courtesy of Lisa LaPlante) City Manager Taylour Tedder, left, presents Mayor Kiernan McManus with an award to commemorate his time on City Council from 2017-2022 during Tuesday's, Nov. 22, meeting.
(Image courtesy of Lisa LaPlante) Outgoing Councilman James Howard Adams, left, accepts an award from City Manager Taylour Tedder for his service from 2019-2022 during Tuesday's, Nov. 22, City Council meeting.

City Council honored departing members and unanimously approved or voted to postpone all actions during their meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22, night.

City Manager Taylour Tedder presented Mayor Kiernan McManus and Councilman James Howard Adams with awards to commemorate their time on the council.

“I would like to express my gratitude to you; I really appreciate the dedication and time that you’ve spent on the council,” Tedder said. “It’s not an easy job.”

Councilwoman Claudia Bridges attended Tuesday’s meeting via phone and was presented with her award one week ago.

“This is the best staff I have worked with anywhere,” she said. “I am impressed and appreciative.”

Adams agreed, saying, “I have nothing but gratitude for everyone in this room and everyone in this community.”

“It has been an honor to work as mayor of my hometown,” McManus said. “During the pandemic, we have had some changes in city staff and have been able to move things along even during the pandemic.”

“Those coming in, I wish you all the best in serving this community,” he said.

The new mayor and two council members will be sworn in at a special meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 29.

Several items on the agenda, including approval of a tentative capital improvement plan for 2024-2028, were postponed to the Dec. 12 meeting so that incoming council members can vote on them.

Debra Yamachika, principal civil engineer of the Regional Flood Control District, gave a presentation regarding the 2022 Flood Control Master Plan Update for the city, which is required every five years by Nevada statute.

Her presentation showed construction of four water conveyance facilities throughout the city since 2018 to replace outdated storm drains. Yamachika compared the values and costs of these facilities saying, “As you can see, the value of existing facilities has increased and proposed cost has decreased since the 2018 MPU and this is due to construction of master plan facilities since 2018,” Yamachika said.

In other actions, the council approved HintonBurdick, CPAs and Advisors’ contract extension for an additional one-­year term to perform audit services for fiscal year 2023.

Contact reporter Anisa Buttar at abuttar@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

