Older homeowners likely target for scammers

Scammers like to take advantage of the fact that many people above a certain age own their homes, thereby providing a valuable asset that increases the potential dollar value of certain scams.

One such scam is the personalized letter appearing as if it was sent from the county assessor’s office. The letter, made to look official but displaying only public information, would identify the property’s assessed value and offer the homeowner, for a fee of course, to arrange for a reassessment of the property’s value and therefore the tax burden associated with it.

Closely related, there is a potential for a reverse mortgage borrower to be scammed. Scammers can take advantage of older adults who have recently unlocked equity in their homes.

Those considering reverse mortgages should be cognizant of people in their lives pressuring them to obtain a reverse mortgage, or those that stand to benefit from the borrower accessing equity, such as home repair companies who approach the older adult directly.

If you think you’ve been targeted by a scammer and have given them information or money, you should contact local law enforcement. You can also contact the AARP’s Elder Watch team by calling 1-800-222-4444 (option 2) or go to http://www.aarpelderwatch.org.

April 25. Theft: A boy lets friends use his skateboard while he is in class and it is missing when he returns at 10:38 a.m. in the 1100 block of Fifth Street.

Suspicious: The caller states a “cowboy” was upset when he believed an alcoholic beverage was mispriced at 11:01 p.m. in the 700 block of Utah Street.

Thought for the day: Price comparison is normal but the assault on the bike, parked out front, is not.

April 26. Wanted: The call begins with an argument over an unpaid loan between roommates and ends with a warrant arrest at 3:25 p.m. in the 1300 block of Hazelwood Street.

Animal: The caller seeks information on snakes as there seem to be an abundance of them this year at 9:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Utah Street.

Thought for the day: Sometimes you just pay back the loan and sometimes you pay back the loan and get to spend the night with new friends.

April 27. Domestic: He who yells loudest isn’t always the winner at 1:26 a.m. in the 700 block of Christina Drive.

Animal: Two new kittens were dropped off with their umbilical cords still attached at 8:30 a.m. in the area of the Boulder City Animal Shelter.

Thought for the day: Two little cuties will be available for adoption after the bottle feeding is complete.

April 28. Recovered stolen vehicle: Officers are out with a suspicious vehicle that ends up being stolen at 12:15 a.m. in the area of mile marker 46 on U.S. Highway 95.

Fireworks: Several calls are received about fireworks or gunshots at 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Avenue B.

Thought for the day: Kudos to officers for recovering the vehicle before the owner even knows it’s missing.

April 29. Drunk: The man laying in the roadway is escorted safely to his home at 1:58 a.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Domestic: The caller witnesses a man punch a woman in the face at 1:26 p.m. in the 700 block of Canyon Road.

Thought for the day: Thanks to the bystander who stays on the scene and allows the officers to arrive and prevent future battery on the victim.

April 30. Suspicious: An alert neighbor advises someone is tampering with the locks on a deceased individual’s property at 8:55 a.m. in the 1300 block of Gloria Lane.

See person: A family member is in the lobby to speak with officers about the situation with the previous call at the residence at 11:44 a.m. in the 1000 block of Arizona Street.

Thought for the day: Civil issues among family members after a death in the family are sometimes the most uncivil.

May 1. Destruction of property: The caller wants to report damage to a statue on the property at 7:31 a.m. in the 1300 block of San Felipe Drive.

Domestic: The caller reports a scuffle with the other party in the relationship at 10:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Alcohol does not increase your ability to argue your point.

Call of the week: A new resident contacted dispatch to advise he and his family had just moved to town. He wanted to say hello, thank all the department for the work they do and to let us know they were looking forward to a longstanding residency here and would help in whatever ways they could.

Thank you to all of you who make this a better place to live and work. Let’s continue to be a shining part of Nevada.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.