News

O Christmas Tree

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
December 8, 2023 - 9:30 am
 
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Friday night, the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce again hosted the annual Christmas Tree lighting at Frank T. Crowe Park. In what is thought to be the biggest crowd ever, hundreds turned out to see the lighting as well as Santa and Jingle Cat. Many came from across the street following the lighting of the Christmas House on Fifth Street. A photo spread of that house will appear in next week's edition.

Friday night, the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce again hosted the annual Christmas Tree lighting at Frank T. Crowe Park. In what is thought to be the biggest crowd ever, hundreds turned out to see the lighting as well as Santa and Jingle Cat. Many came from across the street following the lighting of the Christmas House on Fifth Street. A photo spread of that house will appear in next week’s edition.

By Ron Eland

Boulder City Review

Light parade draws thousands
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Similar to the Fourth of July parade, the annual Santa’s Electric Light Parade is pure holiday Americana, and last Saturday’s parade through downtown Boulder City was no exception as 105 entries filled the streets, making it one of the biggest ever.

bcr default image
Incident leads to brief lockdown for two schools
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Both of the elementary schools in Boulder City were placed on a brief hard lockdown Nov. 30 after police received reports of a 40-year-old male subject making threats to kill the person who made the report in an apartment complex nearby.

Christmas parade part of upcoming TV movie
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Those who enjoyed Santa’s Electric Light Parade Saturday may be surprised to know that there’s a very good chance they may end up in a movie.

Hall ready to hang up his sneakers
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In 1977, “Star Wars” opened in theaters, the first Apple II computers hit store shelves, Elvis Presley died, the New York Yankees won the World Series, and Roger Hall was hired by the city of Boulder City.

bcr default image
Airport tapped for federal infrastructure funding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It was announced last week by the office of U.S. Sen. Jackie Rosen that part of $60.9 million allocated for Nevada airports would make its way to Boulder City.

bcr default image
Police and fire depts request $1.5 million in capital funding
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The City Council heard a presentation at their last meeting on both general capital improvement spending for Fiscal Year 2025 as well as an update on the five-year plan for project spending.

bcr default image
Volunteers sought for city commissions
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In the final minutes of the final City Council meeting for November, Councilmember Steve Walton made a point to point out that there were several openings on city commissions and committees and that the deadline to apply to fill those positions was approaching.

Photo courtesy of Norma Vally You'll need a drill and a glue gun to create a yule log.
A burning Christmas question
By Norma Vally

The Yule log—is it firewood, a cake, a TV show? Indeed, Yule log seems to mean many things, but what is it, exactly?

bcr default image
Feeling festive at BCHS
By MeganUszynski BCHS Senior Class Historian

As we come to the end of the first semester, BCHS is getting festive.