O Christmas Tree

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Friday night, the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce again hosted the annual Christmas Tree lighting at Frank T. Crowe Park. In what is thought to be the biggest crowd ever, hundreds turned out to see the lighting as well as Santa and Jingle Cat. Many came from across the street following the lighting of the Christmas House on Fifth Street. A photo spread of that house will appear in next week's edition.

