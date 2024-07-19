88°F
Not a pint-sized decision

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder Dam Brewing Company announced Monday that they will be closing their doors after nearly two decades in business.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
July 19, 2024 - 7:13 am
 

Monday, the Boulder Dam Brewing Company posted something on Facebook that was unlike their normal posts about a new seasonal beer, upcoming band or their popular game nights. It was something they hoped they would never have to announce – their closure.

Needless to say, there was a large outpouring of sadness and support with nearly 750 reactions (mostly sad faces) and another 250 comments within the first 24 hours.

“The family is crushed and a bit disoriented,” owner Todd Cook told the Review on Tuesday. “We put our life savings and hearts into the brewpub for the past 18 years and had a plan for at least the next 12 years. Everyone in the family has worked here at some point. My parents, wife, sister, brother, daughter, niece and nephews. Honestly, we are at a bit of a loss.”

Cook said the current owners of the building “were asking for more than we could afford. We made our best offer.” He also said they have been trying to buy the property since 2019.

“We are not aware of the property’s status presently,” Cook said. “The current property owners are not renewing our lease. We had to let our staff go yesterday. We are currently open for drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while we clear out. Our goal is to be finished moving out by the end of the month.”

They have been looking around town for a new location, he said, but with little luck.

“We do not wish to leave our beloved Boulder City,” Cook said. “At this moment, there are no properties available that wouldn’t require a lengthy build-out. Other options, such as running a brewing-only operation are not realistic as they would entail a tavern license and there are none currently available. If we do find a suitable location, it would be a considerable investment and time before we could reopen.”

Monday, they had an all-staff meeting, many of whom have worked there for years. “They were understandably heartbroken,” Cook said. “After an hour of laughter and tears, we said our goodbyes.”

He strongly encourages anyone looking for restaurant help to contact his former staff members.

And to their patrons, he said, “There are not enough ways to say ‘thank you.’ The brewpub was never about beer. It was and is about people. It’s about community; bringing people together. We simply used live music, trivia, festivals, burgers, beer, etc. as a means to bring the community together. Our patrons will forever have our deepest gratitude for allowing us to do what we love for so long.”

Jill Rowland Lagan, CEO of the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, said she’s sad to hear of the closure.

“The Brew Pub has been an amazing asset to the Historic District and has created many great memories for tourists and locals alike,” she said. “We are sorry to hear that a lease arrangement could not be negotiated with the new owners of the property. But we owe a huge ‘thank you’ to Todd and Lisa for sharing their dream of a brewing company in Boulder City with all of us.”

Ron Eland is editor of the Boulder City Review. He can be reached at reland@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523.

