Nominees sought for preservation award

Boulder City’s Historic Preservation Committee and City Council are seeking nominations for the 2020 Historic Preservation Award.

The city is now accepting nominations for its Historic Preservation Award. Last year's recipient was old water filtration plant on Railroad Avenue, represented by Scott Donnelly, center, president of Cooper Roofing & Solar, which donated a new roof. He was congratulated by then Mayor Rod Woodbury, left, and Historic Preservation Committee Chairman Alan Goya, right.

To be considered, a property or building must be within the city’s historic district. The award will be based on the exterior of the building or property that can be seen from the street. Nominees can be historically appropriate remodels or additions as well as prime examples of restoration or preservation.

Nominations are open until March 16.

All properties, including residential, commercial and parks, will be considered. The complete address of a site to be considered must be included in the nomination. Before and after photos for remodels, additions or examples of restoration or excellent maintenance also may be submitted with the nomination.

City Council will present the award at its April 28 meeting.

Nominations can be submitted in person or by mail to the Community Development Department, City Hall, 401 California Ave., Boulder City, NV 89005.

They can also be submitted online at http://bcnv.org/173/Historic-Preservation. On the left menu bar click “Historic Preservation Award Nominations” and proceed per the instructions there.

Previous award winners can be found there as well.

Boulder City’s Historic Preservation Committee and the City Council created the annual award in 2011.