News

Nominees sought for preservation award

By Boulder City Review
January 8, 2020 - 3:11 pm
 

Boulder City’s Historic Preservation Committee and City Council are seeking nominations for the 2020 Historic Preservation Award.

To be considered, a property or building must be within the city’s historic district. The award will be based on the exterior of the building or property that can be seen from the street. Nominees can be historically appropriate remodels or additions as well as prime examples of restoration or preservation.

Nominations are open until March 16.

All properties, including residential, commercial and parks, will be considered. The complete address of a site to be considered must be included in the nomination. Before and after photos for remodels, additions or examples of restoration or excellent maintenance also may be submitted with the nomination.

City Council will present the award at its April 28 meeting.

Nominations can be submitted in person or by mail to the Community Development Department, City Hall, 401 California Ave., Boulder City, NV 89005.

They can also be submitted online at http://bcnv.org/173/Historic-Preservation. On the left menu bar click “Historic Preservation Award Nominations” and proceed per the instructions there.

Previous award winners can be found there as well.

Boulder City’s Historic Preservation Committee and the City Council created the annual award in 2011.

Complaint filed: Former councilwoman alleges open meeting law violation
Complaint filed: Former councilwoman alleges open meeting law violation
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The attorney general’s office is investigating an open meeting law complaint filed recently against the City Council by a former member in regards to actions taken at the Oct. 22 meeting.

Mayor to discuss changes at State of City
Mayor to discuss changes at State of City
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus will present his first State of the City address next week, continuing the annual tradition of sharing past accomplishments with city residents and telling them what to expect in the coming months.

Study: Utility reserves seem adequate
Study: Utility reserves seem adequate
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s utility rate study has started and shows there are enough projected financial reserves for its capital improvement projects, but that could change depending on the city’s needs.

Cityhood Celebration
Cityhood Celebration
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Left, Rep. Susie Lee spoke about the city and her connection to the community during the 60th anniversary celebration of Boulder City’s incorporation Saturday, Jan. 4, in the recreation center. She also spoke about efforts to help get doors accessible to the handicapped at the local post office and encouraged people to contact her office about any concerns or issues they may have.

City launches interactive online finance tool
City launches interactive online finance tool
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A new online tool that allows citizens to view the city’s revenue and expenses debuted earlier this month.

News Briefs, Jan. 9
By Boulder City Review

Crosswalk criminal case concludes

Tina Ransom
Tall tales don’t surprise officers
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Perhaps you were wondering why, when you tell an officer something perfectly logical (like “I’ve only had two drinks”), they look at you sideways. It seems astounding to me that people will go out of their way to find an officer or come in the station just to tell a tall tale. Somewhere far, far away, a rumor began, something like, the first to speak is considered the winner.

Police Blotter, Jan. 9
By Boulder City Review

Dec. 31, 12:36 a.m.

Man living in mine told to leave
Man living in mine told to leave
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A man who has been living in an abandoned mine shaft for seven years in an undeveloped area of Boulder City was recently given a 30-day notice to leave.

Service remains priority for McDonald, Booth
Service remains priority for McDonald, Booth
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s two outgoing planning commissioners intend to stay busy with the community despite no longer being a part of the local leadership.