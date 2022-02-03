Nominations for preservation award sought

The city is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Historic Preservation Award.

Nominations are being sought by the city for its annual Historic Preservation Award, which was presented to the owners of the house at 1342 Denver St. for 2020.

The city is now accepting nominations for its 2022 Historic Preservation Award.

The annual award recognizes the work of locals to “maintain and enhance the architectural, historical and cultural heritage of Boulder City.”

The winner will be honored by City Council members and a video of the property will be posted on the city’s website and social media accounts during May’s Preservation Month observance. Additionally, the winner will be presented with a plaque and certificate.

To be considered for the award, the property must be within the city’s historic district. It is based on the exterior of the building/property and can include residential, commercial and institutional sites as well as landscapes.

Historically appropriate remodels, additions or new construction will be considered, as will prime examples of preservation or restoration.

When judging the nominated properties, members of the Historic Preservation Committee will consider their historical significance, if they promote the long-term preservation of the site, and if they were sensitively preserved, rehabilitated or restored in compliance with the Secretary of the Interior’s standards.

Nominations will be accepted through April 17. Each must include the property address and name of the current business, church or institution, if applicable.

Though not a requirement, photos, especially before and after pictures, would be appreciated.

Nominations can be made online at https://www.bcnv.org/FormCenter/Contact-Forms-3/Historic-Preservation-Award-2022-113, or by mail to the Community Development Department, City Hall, 401 California Ave., Boulder City, NV 89005.