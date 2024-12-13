38°F
Night of Lights at St. Jude’s Saturday

Photo courtesy St. Jude’s This Saturday, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will be transformed ...
Photo courtesy St. Jude’s This Saturday, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will be transformed into a winter wonderland for their annual Night of Lights.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
December 12, 2024 - 5:06 pm
 

If you didn’t get your fill of holiday cheer this past weekend thanks to a variety of events held in Boulder City, you can do so this Saturday.

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will hold its 18th Annual Night of Lights winter wonderland festival to bring joy to local youth living in foster care on Dec. 14, from 5- 8 p.m. at 100 St. Jude’s St. in Boulder City.

The community is invited to this event to enjoy the numerous opportunities for creating holiday memories full of treats, activities, and socializing.

“For children in foster care, creating happy memories during the holidays is crucial. Many of these children have experienced trauma and separation from their families. Events like Night of Lights provide a magical experience where they can feel the joy and wonder of the season, just like any other child,” said St. Jude’s Ranch for Children Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christina Vela.

The campus will be lit up like a festive winter wonderland with thousands of colorful Christmas lights, trees full of sparkling ornaments, strolling holiday carolers, and plenty of photo opportunities.

“It’s not just about the lights and activities — it’s about giving these children a sense of normalcy, belonging, and hope during what can be a difficult time of year,” Vela said. “These positive experiences can have a lasting impact on their emotional well-being and help them build resilience for the future. We encourage the whole community to participate and spread joy.”

Admission and parking are free. All-inclusive activity wristbands are $10 and can be purchased online at stjudesranch.org, or at the door. Activity wristbands provide unlimited access to festivities and games, including pictures with Santa, make-your-own s’mores, cookies and hot cocoa, hayrides, cotton candy, trinkets and gift bags, arts and crafts, and entertainment by a DJ and the hosts. One hundred percent of wristband sales will be donated to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

Food and beverages from food trucks including It’s Lit BBQ and World Best Corndogs will be available for purchase.

Hundreds turned out for the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree, which is hosted by the Bould ...
Christmas came early to Boulder City
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

This past weekend, thousands turned out for a vanity of holiday events in Boulder City including the Luminaria, lighting of the Christmas House and community tree, Doodlebug Bazaar and Santa’s Electric Light Parade.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Around 100 invited guests attended the official groundbreaking la ...
State breaks ground on new railroad museum
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A lot has changed about Boulder City since it was founded nearly a century ago but one thing has remained a constant: The lot on the northwest corner of Buchanan and Boulder City Parkway has always been vacant. But that is about to change as ground was broken on Friday for a long-awaited expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum that is slated to open on that corner in the summer of 2026.

bcr default image
Leafy Latitude gets their liquor license
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It took more than a year, but the owners of the Leafy Latitude cigar bar on Nevada Way finally got their liquor license approved last week.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A recent meeting about the BoR xeriscape project was supposed to ...
Residents grill BoR rep about xeriscape
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Vernon Cunningham, deputy public affairs director for the Bureau of Reclamation Lower Colorado Basin Region, was at last week’s meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission to make a presentation about proposed signage at the site of the bureau’s headquarters at the top of Park Street.

Courtesy photo Rose Ann Rabiola Miele and Deb Finnegan donned their favorite turkey outfits rec ...
The joy of giving on Christmas
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Christmas is a day about giving to others, gathering with friends and family and enjoying a turkey or ham dinner with all the traditional sides.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Hundreds of family members and friends filled the BCHS auditorium ...
Sounds of the season
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

During Tuesday’s winter concert, students from both Garrett Junior High and Boulder City High School performed a variety of songs, which included holiday favorites. The schools performed individually but at the end, they collaborated on a trio of fan favorites.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo
Milo Hurst, longtime business owner, dies
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

On Nov. 22, Boulder City lost one of its longtime business owners and influencers in the revitalization of downtown Boulder City, Milo Hurst.

Photo courtesy 21 Sunflower Photography Denise Ashurst will be sworn in as the newest member o ...
Ashurst ready to take seat on council
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

In less than a week, Denise Ashurst will be sworn in as Boulder City’s newest council member. And she’s ready and eager to do so.

bcr default image
Council denies solar lease extension request
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Politicians flip-flopping in their position on a specific issue is not at all uncommon. But a 180-degree reversal in the course of less than 20 minutes may be some kind of record.