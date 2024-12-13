Night of Lights at St. Jude’s Saturday

If you didn’t get your fill of holiday cheer this past weekend thanks to a variety of events held in Boulder City, you can do so this Saturday.

Photo courtesy St. Jude’s This Saturday, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will be transformed into a winter wonderland for their annual Night of Lights.

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will hold its 18th Annual Night of Lights winter wonderland festival to bring joy to local youth living in foster care on Dec. 14, from 5- 8 p.m. at 100 St. Jude’s St. in Boulder City.

The community is invited to this event to enjoy the numerous opportunities for creating holiday memories full of treats, activities, and socializing.

“For children in foster care, creating happy memories during the holidays is crucial. Many of these children have experienced trauma and separation from their families. Events like Night of Lights provide a magical experience where they can feel the joy and wonder of the season, just like any other child,” said St. Jude’s Ranch for Children Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christina Vela.

The campus will be lit up like a festive winter wonderland with thousands of colorful Christmas lights, trees full of sparkling ornaments, strolling holiday carolers, and plenty of photo opportunities.

“It’s not just about the lights and activities — it’s about giving these children a sense of normalcy, belonging, and hope during what can be a difficult time of year,” Vela said. “These positive experiences can have a lasting impact on their emotional well-being and help them build resilience for the future. We encourage the whole community to participate and spread joy.”

Admission and parking are free. All-inclusive activity wristbands are $10 and can be purchased online at stjudesranch.org, or at the door. Activity wristbands provide unlimited access to festivities and games, including pictures with Santa, make-your-own s’mores, cookies and hot cocoa, hayrides, cotton candy, trinkets and gift bags, arts and crafts, and entertainment by a DJ and the hosts. One hundred percent of wristband sales will be donated to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

Food and beverages from food trucks including It’s Lit BBQ and World Best Corndogs will be available for purchase.