55°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

NHP investigates fatal crash involving bicyclists, truck

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
December 10, 2020 - 11:31 am
 
Updated December 10, 2020 - 12:25 pm
U.S. Highway 95 is closed at State Route 165/Nelson Road after a truck struck a group of bicycl ...
U.S. Highway 95 is closed at State Route 165/Nelson Road after a truck struck a group of bicyclists causing several fatalities.

At least five people were killed this morning after an 18-wheel truck struck a group of about 20 bicyclists traveling on U.S. Highway 95.

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which happened near mile post 35.

Tony Illia, a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Transportation, said others injured in the crash are being transported to the hospital.

The southbound road is closed at State Route 165/Nelson Road and NDOT is bringing out out digital messaging support and providing flagging support to through traffic, he said.

Illia said they are targeting 6 p.m. to have the incident cleared up and the road open.

Highway Patrol is advising drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Boulder City City Council members, from left, Claudia Bridges, Mayor Kiernan McManus and James ...
Ideas for parcel use sought
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

City Council is moving forward with soliciting ideas on how to develop more than 40 acres of land near the Boulder Creek Golf Club.

City Council members unanimously approved putting a question on the June ballot to ask resident ...
Utility fee question heads to ballot
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City voters will have at least one ballot question to answer at the general election in June.

Mayor Kiernan McManus
Judge rules in city’s favor
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A District Court judge has dismissed claims against city officials but has yet to rule on two former employees’ claims of alleged breach of contract.

The installation of an air traffic control tower at the Boulder City Municipal Airport is part ...
Control tower’s impact debated
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

A proposed air traffic control tower could increase public safety at the Boulder City Municipal Airport, according to city staff, but Mayor Kiernan McManus said he is afraid it will open up the facility for expansion.

Steve Morris
Court to consider severance packages
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The newest complaint filed in Nevada’s Eighth District Court by two former employees accuses the city of violating their contracts and state law by not yet paying them their severance packages.

Southwest Diner is temporarily closed due to new restrictions forcing it to operate at 25 perce ...
Local businesses face difficult decisions
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

New restrictions imposed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak are forcing local businesses to make difficult decisions.

Boulder City City Council approved moving forward with designing an access road for the propos ...
Road planned for train museum expansion advances
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City is moving forward with a new road for the proposed expansion of the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Mayor Kiernan McManus
Judge dismisses ex-employees claims
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Several claims made against the city by two of its former employees have been dismissed by a judge in Nevada’s Eighth District Court.