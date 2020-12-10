NHP investigates fatal crash involving bicyclists, truck

At least five people were killed this morning after an 18-wheel truck struck a group of about 20 bicyclists traveling on U.S. Highway 95.

U.S. Highway 95 is closed at State Route 165/Nelson Road after a truck struck a group of bicyclists causing several fatalities.

At least five people were killed this morning after an 18-wheel truck struck a group of about 20 bicyclists traveling on U.S. Highway 95.

Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, which happened near mile post 35.

Tony Illia, a spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Transportation, said others injured in the crash are being transported to the hospital.

The southbound road is closed at State Route 165/Nelson Road and NDOT is bringing out out digital messaging support and providing flagging support to through traffic, he said.

Illia said they are targeting 6 p.m. to have the incident cleared up and the road open.

Highway Patrol is advising drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.