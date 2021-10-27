News for All

On Oct. 20, Boulder City Library Board of Trustees and staff, from left, James Knowles, Rachel Hunt, director Kim Diehm, Jill Sweet, Andrea Dempsey and Jeff Breeden, far right, accepted a donation of bound copies of the Boulder City Review from Valerie Olsen, second from right, who handles display advertising and subscriptions for the paper. The past editions are available to the public to view or use for research.

