News Briefs, Sept. 5

By Boulder City Review
September 4, 2019 - 3:26 pm
 

Body of Las Vegas woman found at Lake Mead

The body of Katrina Louise Campbell, 37, was found Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 33 Hole Overlook in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

At 1:40 p.m., the Nevada Department of Wildlife notified the National Park Service that it had seen some abandoned items on the shoreline. Rangers responded and found Campbell in the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

The coroner’s office has not identified a cause of death.

A missing persons report for a 37-year-old woman by the name of Katrina Campbell had been filed Aug. 30 with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, according to spokesman Aden Ocampo Gomez. Campbell was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Women from WWII needed

The American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the home front during WWII to acknowledge them and have their stories placed in the organization’s archives.

This organization is a patriotic/nonprofit organization with the purpose of recognizing and preserving the history and legacy of working women during WWII.

Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians, plant inspectors, seamstresses and ordnance workers as well as many other jobs. These women have stories of their WWII experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told.

If you are a woman, or descendant of a woman, who worked during WWII, or if you are just interested in more information, go to www.rosietheriveter.net, call 1-888-557-6743 or email americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com.

THE LATEST
Boulder City Kevin Nicholson
BC fire chief retires suddenly
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Longtime Boulder City Fire Chief Kevin Nicholson retired Tuesday morning, and it was effective immediately, according to the city.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) From left, Councilwoman Tracy Folda, Councilwoman C ...
City Council approves refinancing of debt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The City Council approved moving forward with refinancing the city’s outstanding debt, which could save approximately $2.5 million and reduce the debt term by four years.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Melanie Teemant is the new principal at Garrett Jun ...
Garrett’s new principal feels ‘at home’
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

For Garrett Junior High School’s new principal coming to Boulder City was like going home.

The Boulder City Library Board of Trustees is holding a party at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 to celebrate p ...
Library to celebrate bond payoff
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The $4.4 million bond taken out 20 years ago to pay for the current Boulder City Library building is no more.

Police Blotter, Sept. 4
By Boulder City Review

Aug. 27, 5:31 a.m.

(Monkey Business/stock.Adobe.com) Hepatitus C virus often goes undetected and untreated, but kn ...
Hepatitis C often goes undetected
By StatePoint Media Special to the Boulder City Review

Approximately 2.5 million people in the U.S. are living with chronic hepatitis C virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as many as 75 percent of people with the disease don’t know they’re infected. Untreated, chronic hepatitis C can lead to liver damage, cirrhosis and liver cancer. While these numbers may sound startling, there’s good news, too.

 
City rescues cats from hoarder’s home
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City Animal Control rescued more than 40 cats last week from an animal hoarding situation and none are expected to be euthanized, according to Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt.

(Boulder City) Boulder City TV technician Holly Webb runs the cameras and sound system at Tuesd ...
City boosts video recording program
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents will soon be able to view more city meetings online as City Council approved creating a new staff position to ensure that all the meetings are recorded.