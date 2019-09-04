News Briefs, Sept. 5

Body of Las Vegas woman found at Lake Mead

The body of Katrina Louise Campbell, 37, was found Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 33 Hole Overlook in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

At 1:40 p.m., the Nevada Department of Wildlife notified the National Park Service that it had seen some abandoned items on the shoreline. Rangers responded and found Campbell in the water. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

The coroner’s office has not identified a cause of death.

A missing persons report for a 37-year-old woman by the name of Katrina Campbell had been filed Aug. 30 with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, according to spokesman Aden Ocampo Gomez. Campbell was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Women from WWII needed

The American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the home front during WWII to acknowledge them and have their stories placed in the organization’s archives.

This organization is a patriotic/nonprofit organization with the purpose of recognizing and preserving the history and legacy of working women during WWII.

Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians, plant inspectors, seamstresses and ordnance workers as well as many other jobs. These women have stories of their WWII experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told.

If you are a woman, or descendant of a woman, who worked during WWII, or if you are just interested in more information, go to www.rosietheriveter.net, call 1-888-557-6743 or email americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com.