News Briefs, Sept. 26

(Boulder City/Tim Dewar) Although this little guy has been adopted, there will be many other animals available during the city’ upcoming adoption event Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28.

City to waive pet adoption fees

The Boulder City Animal Shelter is holding a pet adoption event Friday and Saturday, Sept. 27 and 28, and is waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs during that time.

The shelter has partnered with Nevada nonprofit organization Maddie’s Pet Project and, in exchange for the city waiving its adoption fee, it will donate $200 to the shelter for every cat or dog that is adopted during that time.

Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt said the money will go toward replenishing the shelter’s spay and neuter fund, which took a big hit after the influx of animals rescued last month.

“Hopefully this will give us some breathing room,” Inabnitt said. “We’ve been full since the hoarding situation.”

Even though the fees will be waived, the adoption criteria are the same.

Inabnitt said everyone wishing to adopt must visit the shelter in person and property records will be checked for all potential adoptees. Landlords of those renting will be contacted to confirm animals are allowed on the property.

For more information about the adoption event, call 702-293-9283.

Volunteers needed for cleanup

Lake Mead National Recreation Area will join in Saturday’s, Sept. 28, observance of National Public Lands Day with a cleanup event at Six Mile Cove, a beach on Lake Mohave.

Volunteers are needed to help with the event, which is scheduled from 9-11:30 a.m.

National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer effort on America’s public lands where thousands come together to enjoy service in nature.

The cove was selected as one of 19 official “Hot Spots” this year by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. Hot Spot locations are popular and beautiful outdoor areas across the country that have experienced heavy recreational use and visitor-created impacts, including excessive trash, damage to vegetation, trail erosion and disturbance to wildlife.

Water and snacks will be provided to volunteers by Get Outdoors Nevada (the official Lake Mead friends group) and the National Environmental Education Foundation.

To register for the cleanup, visit getoutdoorsnevada.org/events.

To learn more about Leave No Trace and the seven principles, visit https://lnt.org/why/7-principles/. To learn more about National Public Lands Day, visit https://www.neefusa.org/npld

National Night Out planned

National Night Out returns to Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd., on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Scheduled from 6-9 p.m., the annual event provides an opportunity for local residents to get to know first responders and how to be safe within their community.

There will be displays featuring equipment from various emergency service providers, including the Boulder City Police and Fire departments and the Nevada Department of Wildlife. Boulder City’s Mounted Police Unit will be present, as well.

Additionally, there will be activities such as bounce houses, a rock wall and an obstacle course.

The annual softball game will feature personnel from the Boulder City police and fire departments against alumni from Boulder City High School.

A change this year will be food trucks instead of the provided barbecue; free beverages will be available.

Pool opens for winter season

The Boulder City Municipal Pool, 861 Avenue B, reopened to the public Monday, Sept. 23, for the winter months.

The pool’s winter hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6-10 a.m. and 2-7 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The pool facility and racquetball courts are closed Sundays. These hours are in effect through May 1.

Learn-to-swim lessons, water aerobics and water exercise classes will also be offered during the winter.

Admission to the pool is $2 for children 17 and younger and seniors 60 years and older. Adult admission is $3.

For more information, visit www.bcnv.org/242/Pool-Racquetball-Complex or call 702-293-9286.