News Briefs, Sept. 19

Leavitt to seek re-election

Republican Assemblyman Glen Leavitt of Boulder City announced Tuesday, Sept. 17, he will run for re-election for Assembly District 23 in 2020.

Leavitt was first elected in 2018. He served on the government affairs, growth and infrastructure, and legislative operations and elections assembly committees.

He served on Boulder City’s Planning Commission from 2014-2018 and was chairman prior to running for Assembly.

He graduated from Boulder City High School and received his Bachelor of Science from Brigham Young University majoring in political science. He has a Master of Science degree in public administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

For the past 11 years, Leavitt has worked as a public affairs analyst for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Decision on Pro Gun Club sign held off until Oct. 1

Clark County Planning Commission is holding a decision on allowing the Pro Gun Club, located just outside of Boulder City near the Eldorado Valley, to install a sign on its water tower until its Oct. 1 meeting.

Owner and applicant Aristotelis Eliades said the water tower is at the northwest corner of the property and a half mile away from Interstate 11. At Tuesday’s, Sept. 17, meeting, Eliades asked the commissioners to tell him how big the sign should be in order to be approved and to be seen from the highway.

Planning Commissioner Steve Kirk said they were not qualified to make that decision and that Eliades should research how large the sign should be and present that to them. Commissioners also encouraged him to talk to Boulder City staff and see what it would accept since Mayor Kiernan McManus and Community Development Director Michael Mays told them the sign was not compatible with the surrounding area.

The Pro Gun Club sign that had been on the mountain near the business until recently was not permitted by Clark County, and the owner had taken the issue to the Nevada Supreme Court, which ultimately ruled against it.

Public can weigh in on capital improvement plans

Boulder City is holding a public presentation about the capital improvement plan and its projects Wednesday. Residents will be able to comment on the tentative projects and learn more about plans for them as well as infrastructure improvements and new building and equipment purchases.

The meeting will take place from 3-5 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 401 California Ave.

For questions or more information, contact Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante at 702-293-9302 or email llaplante@bcnv.org.

Splash pad at park to stay open through Oct. 6

Boulder City’s splash pad in Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd., will remain open through Oct. 6.

According to the city, it is staying open later than usual because of events in the park that weekend. It will also be open for National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

Parks and Recreation Department officials will turn the water off Oct. 7 and it will stay off until May 1 when it reopens for the summer.