News Briefs, Sept. 13

Strategic plan meetings scheduled to help guide city

Residents are invited to help city officials create its strategic plan for 2020-2025. The plan will help guide the city to provide services, housing and a strong economy and business environment in a sustainable manner.

Four planning sessions are scheduled. They will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St., and Oct. 11 at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St.; from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at Boulder City High School, 1101 Fifth St., and 6-8 p.m. Oct. 11 at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive.

Those who are unable to attend any of the sessions can participate in an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BCNV_CommunitySurvey.

Management Partners, a national consulting firm with more than two decades of experience facilitating and preparing community strategic plans, is working with the city.

For additional information, call 702-293-9302.

City given award for excellence in financial reporting

For the second consecutive year, Boulder City has been recognized by a national organization for excellence in financial reporting.

The city received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting, the highest honor possible, by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report.

“Receiving this award shows a true team effort as we put together our comprehensive annual fund report, which demonstrates our dedication to fiscal responsibility and transparency,” said Finance Director Diane Pelletier.

The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the program’s standards, which includes clearly communicating a community’s “financial story” and motivating people to read it.

“The public relies on us to be good stewards of their monies,” said City Manager Al Noyola. “Receiving this award shows we abide by a spirit of full disclosure.”

“We have a team of professionals who go above and beyond for the residents of Boulder City,” said Mayor Rod Woodbury. “We are fortunate to have the incredible staff here making sure information is shared in a complete and accurate fashion.”

The finance officers association is a professional organization that serves the needs of its approximate 19,000 members, who include federal, state, provincial and local finance officials. Its mission is to promote excellence in state and local government financial management.

The Chicago-based association also provides publications and other training and services designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management.