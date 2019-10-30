42°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

News Briefs, Oct. 31

By Boulder City Review
October 30, 2019 - 3:44 pm
 

Water to be shut off for a day for equipment replacement

More than 150 homes in Boulder City will be without water Nov. 6 to allow the Boulder City water division to install new valves.

According to the city, 155 homes on Elsa Way, Esther Drive, Jeri Lane, Joy Lane, Nadine Way, Sandra Drive and Stacey Lane will have no water from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The water main will be turned off, so the underground work can be at several locations on the streets.

For more information, contact the Boulder City water division. It can be reached Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 702-293-9266, option 1.

Council will choose how to fill vacant seat

Filling the seat recently vacated by the death of Councilman Warren Harhay will be at the discretion of the City Council.

Harhay died Oct. 22 after a lengthy illness. He was 76.

According to Communications Manager Lisa LaPlante, the council will determine whether to appoint someone or hold a special election to serve the remainder of his term, which goes until June 2021.

Any potential appointee must be a qualified elector, must have lived in Boulder City for at least two years and be appointed within 30 days of the decision. A special election could cost between $30,000 and $40,000.

The next City Council meeting is Nov. 12.

Entries sought for annual cookie, candy contest

The Boulder City Review is seeking entries for its third annual Christmas cookie and confection contest.

After two successful years, the contest has expanded to include a category for candy and confections.

Entering is easy. Simply bake a dozen cookies or create a dozen confections and bring them along with a copy of the recipe to the Boulder City Review office by noon Nov. 14. There is no entry fee.

Each entry will be judged on its appearance, availability of ingredients, ease of preparation, taste and shelf life.

The first-place winners in each category will receive a $50 gift card. The second-place winners will be awarded a $25 gift card.

Winners will be notified by Nov. 21, and their recipes will be featured in the Boulder City Review’s special Taste of the Holidays issue Dec. 5.

Bakers and candymakers are welcome to enter as many times as they wish.

The contest is open to anyone except employees of the Boulder City Review or Las Vegas Review-Journal Inc. or their relatives.

The Boulder City Review is at 508 Nevada Way, suite 1.

No injuries in Friday’s plane crash

An L-39 airplane crashed after landing at the Boulder City Municipal Airport on Oct. 25.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane is registered to Istvan Kalmar, who said the brakes overheated and “made the runway short.”

He also said the aircraft ran off the runway and “badly pushed a fence over” but that “nobody even had a scratch.”

Preliminary reports indicate that the airplane crashed after landing at the airport, FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said in an email. The aircraft, which sustained minor damage, ran off the runway and struck a perimeter fence.

Kenitzer said local authorities reported that two people were onboard.

The L-39 is a single-engine military aircraft designed and manufactured by Aero Vodochody for the Czechoslovakian Air Force, according to Airforce-technology.com.

Las Vegas Review-Journal staff writers Glenn Puit and Blake Apgar contributed to this brief.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
City seeks to refinance debt
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The city could save several million dollars if the City Council approves an agreement to refinance its debt.

The presence of the equine herpesvirus at the Boulder City Horseman's Association was confirmed ...
Equine herpesvirus confirmed at local corral
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The presence of equine herpesvirus at the Boulder City corrals was confirmed late last week, and the Boulder City Horseman’s Association is establishing procedures to protect the facility and prevent future outbreaks.

(Boulder City) The Boulder City Police Department and several of its officers are recognized on ...
Department and officers recognized by state agency
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Police Department and two of its officers were recently recognized by the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

(StoryBook Homes) StoryBook Homes had opened the second phase of its Boulder Hills Estates neig ...
Business Beat: StoryBook opens second phase of neighborhood
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

StoryBook Homes has opened the second phase of its Boulder Hills Estates neighborhood, being built near the intersection of Bristlecone Drive and Adams Boulevard.

Dan Schwartz
Lee holds early fundraising lead in congressional race
By Rory Appleton / RJ

The Democratic incumbent in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District opened up a large fundraising lead after the Oct. 15 filing deadline, federal election records show.

Police Blotter, Oct. 31
By Boulder City Review

Oct. 22, 12:20 a.m.

 
Councilman Harhay dies
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Councilman Warren Harhay died Tuesday night after a lengthy illness. He was 76.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Mayor Kiernan McManus discusses his disagreement wi ...
Council disregards attorney’s advice
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

In a divided vote City Council went against the recommendation of City Attorney Steve Morris at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 22, and could face an open meeting law violation for including an item on the agenda.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Several horses can been seen in their pens at the B ...
Unknown illness sweeps through corrals
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Several horses at the local corrals had to be put down this weekend because of an unknown illness, and the facility is under a mandatory quarantine to prevent more from becoming ill.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Councilwoman Tracy Folda discusses an item during t ...
Gingerwood gets OK to expand
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Gingerwood Mobile Home Park will be growing as City Council approved rezoning part of the property to allow for more residential plots.